Update: Larry David Is Not Selling a Palisadian Home

This Extravagant Home Was Custom-Built in 2013 by the Los Angeles-Based Firm Johnston Marklee

By Zach Armstrong

Last month, a headline from Realtor.com stated that renowned comedy writer and actor Larry David was selling his Palisadian home for a little less than $9 million. However, that post has since been corrected.

In reality, it is Laurie David who listed the property. Laurie, an environmental activist, producer, and writer, was married to the ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star and creator.

As we previously reported, the property lists at $8,975,000. This extravagant home was custom-built in 2013 by the Los Angeles-based firm Johnston Marklee. Situated on a half-acre lot purchased in 2011 for $2 million, the residence boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and over 5,000 square feet of living space. Positioned on one of the neighborhood’s most coveted streets, it offers 180-degree mountain views from every room.

The living room showcases concrete walls and seamless access to a sun-drenched outdoor area through oversized pocket doors. Throughout the first level, glass walls and two-story ceilings create a sense of spaciousness and light.