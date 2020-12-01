Using Wildfire Modeling to Make Insurance More Affordable?

California Insurance Commissioner holding public meeting December 10

By Chad Winthrop

The California Insurance Commissioner will hold a meeting to take public input on the impact of wildfires on the availability and affordability of residential insurance.

At an October 19 hearing, Commissioner Ricardo Lara announced he will take further regulatory actions that will allow homeowners to find and keep their residential property insurance while enhancing competition and availability in the insurance market

This meeting will involve a technical, science-based review of two questions raised during the October 19 hearing:

1) How – if at all – would the use of catastrophe modeling in ratemaking help to make homeowners’ insurance more affordable and more widely available to homeowners?

2) How can wildfire mitigation reduce the spread and risks of future wildfires?

All members of the public are invited to view this meeting and also to provide written comments following the conclusion of the meeting.

Date, Time, and Format for Meeting Date:

December 10, 2020

Time: 9:30am

Location: Link to Register for the Web-based Virtual Format.