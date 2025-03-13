Venice Art Crawl Opens Registration for March 20 Event

Organizers encourage artists of all disciplines to sign up before the deadline

Registration is now open for the upcoming Venice Art Crawl, set to take place on March 20 from 6 to 10 p.m. The quarterly event will feature artists, musicians, performers, and DJs throughout the Venice area, with a central hub of activity around Beyond Baroque on Venice Boulevard.

Organizers encourage artists of all disciplines, including painters, poets, photographers, ceramicists, and jewelry designers, to sign up before the March 15 deadline to secure a spot on the official event map. Participants must arrange their own exhibition space within the 90291 ZIP code, whether at a business, home, or other venue.

A $25 submission fee per artist, performer, or DJ is required for participation, along with the purchase of a $45 Venice Art Crawl banner, which must be displayed at each event. Fees are non-refundable.

The Venice Art Crawl, a long-standing community event, highlights the area’s creative talent and fosters connections between artists and local businesses. Organizers will update the event map with new participants up until the day before the crawl.

Guests do not need to register in advance and can download the map at www.veniceartcrawl.com

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Office of Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur, 51st District
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica College President Honored as 2025 Woman of the Year for Assembly District 51

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

Her tenure has focused on expanding access to education for underrepresented communities Santa Monica College Superintendent and President Dr. Kathryn...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, Upbeat

Palisades High School Band to Perform at Hollywood Bowl to Honor First Responders

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

Titled WE ❤️ LA, the event will feature a program spanning classical, jazz, and iconic film scores The Palisades Charter...

Photo: SMMUSD
News, Upbeat

Sen. Ben Allen to be Honored at ‘Stairway of the Stars’ Concert in Santa Monica

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

The concert, now in its 74th year, features nearly 900 students from elementary, middle, and high schools across the SMMUSD...
Dining, News

Acclaimed Santa Monica Restaurants by Chef Sean MacDonald Close After Two Years

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

The two neighboring establishments on Santa Monica Boulevard quickly gained attention for their distinct culinary approaches Burgette and Bar Monette,...
News, Video

(Video) See Inside the New Google Store in Santa Monica

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

The Shop Marks the Second Physical Retail Space on the West Coast For the Tech Giant The Shop Marks the...
News, Video

(Video) Wildfire Attorney. Law Offices of Allen Farshi

March 13, 2025

Read more
March 13, 2025

How The Law Offices of Allen Farshi Can Safeguard You Amid Wildfire Loss. For more information, check out the video...

Photo: Gallery 169
News, Upbeat

Palisades Artist to Debut Drawing Series at Gallery 169

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

A portion of proceeds from the exhibition will go toward relief efforts for artists impacted by recent wildfires A new...
Hard, News

Three Charged in FEMA Fraud Scheme Following California Wildfires

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

Fraud related to disaster benefits carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison Three individuals, including two from...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Pacific Resident Theatre to Stage Psychological Drama ‘Willing Suspension of Disbelief’

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

The play challenges distinctions between actor and role, victim and perpetrator, weaving a suspenseful exploration of perception and memory A...
Hard, News

Residents Urged to Secure Homes and Avoid Flood Zones Ahead of Major Storm

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

County officials are advising residents to take immediate steps to protect their homes and families Los Angeles County officials are...
Hard, News

Santa Monica College Among Schools Warned by Department of Education Over Antisemitism Claims

March 12, 2025

Read more
March 12, 2025

The letter, issued Monday, cautioned that the schools must uphold their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act...

Photo: GoFundMe: @Carolyn Kiefer
Hard, News

Cat Rescued From Palisades Fire Gets Outpouring of Support for Medical Recovery

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

The cat was found two months after the fire, emaciated and suffering from burns A cat that survived for weeks...
Hard, News

Palisades Community Council Might Oppose State Bill Expediting Housing Approvals

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

The council will also review concerns over zoning enforcement during the rebuilding process The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) will...
Hard, News

Santa Monica City Council to Discuss Homelessness Strategic Plan and New Police SMART Center

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

Public input will be accepted on various agenda items, with discussions scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The Santa Monica...
News

Major Storms Set to Soak Los Angeles as Back-To-Back Storm Systems Poised to Hit Area

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

Heavy Rain, Flooding Risks, Mountain Snow Are on the Way ​Los Angeles is preparing for a series of storms expected...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR