Venice Canal Home With Cathedral-Style Windows Asks For $6.5M

The property includes multiple fireplaces and a rooftop deck for panoramic views

A newly constructed home on Sherman Canal in Venice has entered the real estate market with a price tag of $6.5 million. Located at 404 Sherman Canal, this property built in 2022 provides 3,950 square feet of living space on a lot measuring 2,850 square feet.

The house offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms spread across three levels. It features large windows and doors that open up to the canal, providing ample natural light but also a direct view of the waterway.

The kitchen is fitted with Dacor appliances and marble countertops, with an island for additional prep space. An outdoor breakfast area extends the living space outside, connecting to a deck with an outdoor kitchen setup.

Inside, the main living areas are laid with blonde hardwood floors, and the home includes multiple fireplaces, including one in the living room that overlooks the canal. The second floor has additional living space and bedrooms, while the third floor is dominated by a large primary suite with its own deck and luxurious bathroom amenities. The property also includes a rooftop deck for panoramic views.



The home is being represented by Julie Kirschbaum of Engel & Völkers Santa Monica. For more information, go to https://www.redfin.com/CA/Venice/404-Sherman-Canal-90291/home/6734692.