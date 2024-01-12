Venice Shorts: C&O Tented For Termites

Popular Washington Blvd Restaurant tented as of Wednesday

By Nick Antonicello

In what is one of the largest tented fumigations I have ever seen, the C&O located on Washington Blvd is temporarily closed.

The tenting covered the entire structure and should be open for business soon.

The C&O used to be known as The Black Whale and is a longtime popular destination for locals as well as tourists.

Nick Antonicello is a 31-year resident of Venice and covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via email at nantoni@mindspring.com