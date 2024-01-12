Venice Shorts: C&O Tented For Termites

Photo: Nick Antonicello

Popular Washington Blvd Restaurant tented as of Wednesday

 By Nick Antonicello 

In what is one of the largest tented fumigations I have ever seen, the C&O located on Washington Blvd is temporarily closed. 

The tenting covered the entire structure and should be open for business soon. 

The C&O used to be known as The Black Whale and is a longtime popular destination for locals as well as tourists. 

Nick Antonicello is a 31-year resident of Venice and covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via email at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Santa Monica Seeks Developer for Civic Revitalization

January 12, 2024

Read more
January 12, 2024

The City Is Interested In Entities With a History of Renovating Historic Structures By Zach Armstrong The city of Santa...
Hard, Video

(Video) Resident Seeks Artist to Restore “History of the Palisades” Mural

January 12, 2024

Read more
January 12, 2024

Chipped Paint Have Tarnished it’s Beauty @palisadesnews A local is taking steps to bring back the beauty of “History of...

Photo: Instagram: @dcberan
Dining, News

In Upcoming Santa Monica Dining Concept, Chefs Will Present Dishes

January 11, 2024

Read more
January 11, 2024

The Restaurant is Set to Feature Up To 15 Courses According to a report from What Now Los Angeles, renowned...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Kids Cooking Classes Coming to Mar Vista Farmers Market

January 11, 2024

Read more
January 11, 2024

Led by vegan chef Acooba Scott Cooking Kids takes place on the fourth Sunday of each month from 10 a.m....

Photo: Jemma Pizzeria
Dining, News

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Set Today for New Palisades Pizzeria

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

The old-school Italian-American eatery takes over the previous location of Roco By Zach Armstrong A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

MLK Jr. Westside Coalition to Hold 39th Annual Celebration

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

Additional Events Include a Harry Belafonte Tribute, an MLK Freedom Celebration and a Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra Concert The Rev....

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

International Poetry Journal to Celebrate 25th Anniversary in Venice

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

Editor-In-Chief Sandra Alcosser Will Host the Evening Event, Reading Alongside Contributors to the Latest Issue The Poetry International literary journal...

Photo: Smitey
News, Upbeat

Mother & Daughter Team Up to Launch Clothing Line Tailored For Small Women

January 10, 2024

Read more
January 10, 2024

The Mother’s Psychological Clinic, Dr. Linda Haack Ph.D, is Still Active in Malibu By Zach Armstrong Standing at 4’ 9”,...

Photo: Citizen App
Hard, News

Sailboat Washes Up on Playa del Rey Beach

January 9, 2024

Read more
January 9, 2024

The Words “Holy Ghost” Are Written on Its Stern By Zach Armstrong A video posted on Citizen App, as also...
Hard, Video

(Video) Town Clock Installed in Pacific Palisades

January 8, 2024

Read more
January 8, 2024

Each Side Spells the Town’s Name in Gold @palisadesnews Palisades now has a town clock #clock #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Chamber Music Palisades Winter Concert to Feature Distinguished Performers

January 8, 2024

Read more
January 8, 2024

The repertoire includes compositions by Mozart, Prokofiev and Bach Chamber Music Palisades is set to kick off the musical year...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Renovated Five-Bedroom Farmhouse Lists for $3.7M

January 7, 2024

Read more
January 7, 2024

Among its features are French oak herringbone floors, wood-clad interiors and exteriors and a steel roof.  In one of Santa...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Spanish-Style Home Lists for $3.2M

January 7, 2024

Read more
January 7, 2024

The second-floor bedrooms feature spacious private balconies This contemporary Spanish-style four-bedroom residence, situated on one of the town’s original streets,...
Breaking News, Crime, News

Arrest Made in Shocking Blair Hills Sexual Assault: Culver City Police Apprehend Suspect

January 5, 2024

Read more
January 5, 2024

Culver City Police Chief Jason Sims Announced the Arrest This Morning Breaking news: There has been an arrest in the...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Property Owner Arrested in Suspected Homicide of Tenant

January 5, 2024

Read more
January 5, 2024

The Suspect Attempted to Make the Resident Vacate the Property By Zach Armstrong A Santa Monica resident and landlord was arrested...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR