Venice Shorts: How Illegally Parked RVs Gain Access to Long Term Electric Power

Photo: Nick Antonicello

Splicing lines from street light utility poles offers free power that goes unvetted and encourages permanent parking access here in Venice!

By Nick Antonicello  

One of the many tricks of the street is to gain electrical access from public utility lights as displayed here. 

You see an outlet grid that connects to the electrical pole at the base that has been vandalized. It is this kind of dangerous access to electricity that occurred at the Venice Fishing pier sometime ago that resulted in a fire causing millions of dollars in damage according to prior published reports. 

It is illegal activity such as this that goes ignored that enables electricity for many RV’s, motor homes, campers and buses that allows those living in these vehicles to recharge portable devices that makes long term camping for weeks and months possible. 

After attending a community meeting at First Lutheran Church Friday evening it was reported by city officials that it takes 3-4 weeks to remove a single RV and that according to sources, the City of Los Angeles owns just a single (1) truck that has the capacity to physically tow these oversized campers that are anywhere from 28 to 48 feet long! 

LA City officials including Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) still don’t have a plan nor timeline to systematically remove these roving eye sores that are known for drug distribution, gang activity and other criminal  activity that is destroying the quality of life of many locals, especially school-age families and parents. 

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor the illegal activities of these rogue RV operators.

 Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice and covers extensively the homeless and RV crisis here in the neighborhood. Have a take or tip on all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

