Venice Skatepark to Celebrate 15th Anniversary with Community Event

The Skatepark Stands as a Testament to Venice’s Rich Skateboarding Heritage

Venice Skatepark, a landmark on the Venice Beach boardwalk and a renowned skateboarding destination, will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a community event on October 26. The 16,000-square-foot park, which opened in 2009, has become a key fixture of Venice’s cultural and sporting landscape, offering a unique location right on the beach.

The park features two bowls, a snake run, and a street section complete with steps, rails, and platforms, providing challenges for skaters of all skill levels. The design of the $3.5 million skatepark was shaped by input from local skaters and professionals in the industry, according to the office of former L.A. City Councilman Bill Rosendahl, who played a pivotal role in securing funding for the project.

Venice Skatepark’s significance extends beyond its size and design—it stands as a testament to Venice’s rich skateboarding heritage. 

The area is widely recognized as the birthplace of modern skateboarding, with deep ties to the counterculture movement that emerged in the 1970s. For years, skaters flocked to the Ocean Front Walk area before the official park was built. The skatepark’s construction followed a decades-long effort by local skaters and advocates to create a dedicated, legal space for the sport in Venice.

Jesse Martinez, a local skating legend, was a driving force behind the park’s construction. Martinez’s influence and contributions to the Venice skating scene are documented in Jonathan Penson’s film, Made in Venice. Martinez and others fought for over 20 years to get the park built, enduring numerous delays and setbacks. According to a 2016 article by VICE, the skatepark became the most expensive in the world at the time of its completion.

Full details of the event are expected to be announced soon.

