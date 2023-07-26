Ventura County Fair Coming in August

The Extravaganza Includes Carnival Rides, Food Booths, Concerts, Exhibits and Agricultural Shows

The upcoming Ventura County Fair, themed as “A COUNTRY FAIR WITH OCEAN AIR,” will take place from Aug. 2 to Aug. 13. Held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, California, this extravaganza promises an array of attractions, carnival rides, food booths, concerts, exhibits and agricultural shows.

With an ambiance that captures the essence of a country fair combined with the refreshing ocean air, this year’s Ventura County Fair is sure to provide endless enjoyment for attendees of all ages.

For more information or to grab tickets, go to https://venturacountyfair.org/fair/daily-schedule/.