The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA about how the move went and why it wasn’t done sooner. Video brought to you by Avenir.
‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd
Homeless Person Arrested for Squatting in Palisades Home
November 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Arrest made in connection to October 22 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a homeless person for squatting in...
Court Decides in Favor of Malibu in Case with Verizon Wireless
November 4, 2021 Staff Writer
The U.S. District Court has ruled in favor of the City of Malibu in a case with Verizon about the...
“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...
Local Youth Band Gives Back to the Community
November 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
First Day of School was created by the Bundlie Brothers as a way to rock out while supporting causes they...
Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins
November 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...
Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner”: Palisades Today – November 1, 2021
November 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner” * Veterans Gardens...
Drawing For Dinner With Eugene Levy Saturday at The Draycott
October 29, 2021 Staff Writer
Saturday at 4:45 p.m. By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club will be holding a raffle drawing this Saturday...
Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent
October 27, 2021 Staff Writer
350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...
New Executive Chef for Five-Star Malibu Hotel
October 27, 2021 Staff Writer
David Fricaud joins the Malibu Beach Inn By Dolores Quintana A new executive chef is jointing the restaurant for a...
Save Halloween With The Santa Monica Playhouse
October 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Ready for some spooky season magic? Santa Monica Playhouse presents “Absolutely Halloween” , a fun for all ages sure to...
Pomegranate Season is Here!
October 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we are learning all about Pomegranates from the local vendors. Video brought to...
Firefighters Save Kitten Stowaway
October 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Cat now up for adoption at the West Los Angeles Shelter By Sam Catanzaro LAFD firefighters in Brentwood helped a...
LAFD Fire Drone Exhibition
October 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Westridge Trailhead in Brentwood on November 4 at 12 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) will...
Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter
October 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
HULUWEEN’s Immersive Pop Up Event at Santa Monica Pier!
October 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Huluween has created an all ages immersive pop up event for Halloween weekend on the Santa Monica Pier. Video brought...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Homeless Person Arrested for Squatting in Palisades Home
Arrest made in connection to October 22 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a homeless person for squatting in...Read more
POPULAR
Favorite Sunset Dining Spot Returns
Hotel Casa del Mar’s dream dining & sunset viewing destination reopens By Armella Stepan It’s that time of year when...Read more