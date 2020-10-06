Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases

Dr. Austin Richman, owner of the new Veterinary Skin & Ear clinic in West LA. Photo: Courtesy.

New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles.

By Toi Creel

67 percent of U.S. households, or about 85 million families, own a pet, according to the 2019-2020 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA).

While pet care always comes with challenges, it can be extremely frustrating and anxiety-provoking if your pet has severe allergies or recurrent skin and ear issues. A new veterinary dermatology clinic, opening in West LA, wants to help to ease those worries.

“Since the age of five I wanted to be a veterinarian, but I wanted to do my version of it,” said Dr. Austin Richman, owner of the new Veterinary Skin & Ear clinic.

Dr. Richman was inspired to pursue advanced specialty training after his own experience with his Shar-pei, Sandy.

“My own dog, Sandy, had horrible skin and ear problems throughout her life. I went to a veterinary dermatologist right before starting veterinary school and they really helped me turn her around. My own personal experience led me down this path and has allowed me a deeper connection with my clients as I educate them on managing their own dog’s issues,” Richman said.

Unlike most traditional veterinarians who go to veterinary school for four years, a veterinary dermatologist is a veterinarian who completes an additional four years of advanced clinical training and studying all of the details of any diseases that pertain to an animal’s ears, skin, hair and nails. There are only 300 practicing board-certified dermatologists in the country and Dr. Richman is one of them.

“I spent years in a very busy dermatology practice working and studying a lot and I saw many cases over that time to add experience to my years of study. I have worked with some of the best dermatology specialists around the world and taken multiple certifying exams. I worked hard to be board certified. All I do is veterinary skin and ear diseases. I love it. I diagnose, manage, treat and really try to help people and their pets using my knowledge and experience,” Richman said. “I’ve put in the time to know I am giving each patient my best.”

One of the most common issues pets will go to Veterinary Skin & Ear for, will be allergies. Dr. Richman says pets with allergies have immune systems that react hyperactively to allergens like trees, grasses, weeds, dust mites or flea bites. Normal pets can get bitten by a flea and have no reaction or a mild issue. For a pet that has an allergy to fleas, they can get rashes, experience severe itching, or even severe skin reactions.

In addition, the clinic also specializes in ear disease, this is a particular area of expertise for Dr. Richman. Proper control of ear disease is very important; a practice which Dr. Richman says can prevent amputation of the ear.

“At Veterinary Skin & Ear we have latest specialized videoscope with HDMI cameras to go inside of the ear and clean impactions, infections or remove polyps or growths to help a pet get past their ear issue and in some cases save an ear from complete surgical removal,” Richman said.

On top of their expertise and equipment, what makes the clinic different is a personal approach. They spend more personal time with clients getting to know the details of the individual pet and developing a custom health treatment plan specific to each pet and owner.

“If a pet has something a little bit harder to treat or a rarer specific condition, a lot of the times they’ll [clients+pets] be bouncing around to different primary veterinarians. [With us] we’ll talk and do a detailed ear and skin exam, then come up with a plan based on the issue or most likely issue. We make the people’s lives less stressful because they’re not worrying about their pet and their animal’s life is more comfortable.”

The Veterinary Skin & Ear clinic will open in early Fall 2020

For more information visit their website at veterinaryskinandear.com

in Local Business Spotlight, News
Related Posts
News, Westside Wellness

Indoor Malls, Nail Salons, Playgrounds Can Reopen in LA County

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen By Staff Writer Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among...
News, Video

Flu Shot Clinic October 10th And 17th: Palisades Today – October, 5, 2020

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Flu Shot Clinic October 10th And 17th * LA City Council...

Eugene Levy. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Eugene Levy Named as Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

Levy takes over rrole from Billy and Janice Crystal By Toi Creel Eugene Levy has been named the honorary mayor...

Bergman swimming across Santa Monica Bay. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Local Swimmer Fourth Person Ever to Cross Santa Monica Bay

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

On September 3, Abby Bergman succeeded in swimming solo 27 miles across Santa Monica Bay in 16 hours 25 minutes...

NPS biologist Seth Riley and CDFW biologist Dustin Pearce work together to weigh a mountain lion kitten. Photo: Los Angeles Zoo.
News

Attempt to Foster Orphaned Local Mountain Lion Kittens

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

Santa Monica Mountain biologists unsuccessful in fostering attempt This summer, biologists with the National Park Service (NPS) at Santa Monica...
News, Video

YMCA Pumpkin Patch Officially Open! Palisades Today – October, 1, 2020

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * YMCA Pumpkin Patch Officially Open! * Street Sweeping Parking Enforcement Resumes...
News

Heat Storm Causes Power Outages in Over 1,000 Palisades Households

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

LADWP reports power outages Thursday afternoon in Marquez Knolls, Palisair, the Huntington, Rustic and SM Canyons By Sam Catanzaro The...

The Office Burger at Father's Office. Photo: Instagram.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Handful of Westside Restaurants Make ‘Essential Los Angeles Burgers’ List

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

Eater LA includes handful of Westside restaurants among the essential Los Angeles burgers. By Kerry Slater A handful of Westside restaurants...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’

September 30, 2020

Read more
September 30, 2020

Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Crime, News

Stolen Motorcycle, Meth Arrest

September 29, 2020

Read more
September 29, 2020

Pacific Palisades crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Stolen Vehicle 800 Swarthmore, 9/26/20 btwn 4:30 PM...
News, Video

‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Coming to Pali High: Palisades Today – September, 28, 2020

September 29, 2020

Read more
September 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Halloween Freak Fest Film Competition Coming to Pali High * LA...

Santa Ynez Canyon Trail in Topanga State Park. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LAFD Rescue Hiker Who Falls Into Pacific Palisades Ravine

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Hike airlifted after fall into ravine over weekend at Santa Ynez trail By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters rescued a hiker who...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment

September 26, 2020

Read more
September 26, 2020

The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...
News, Politics

Pacific Palisades Community Council Announces Election Results

September 25, 2020

Read more
September 25, 2020

New board to have first official meeting October 8 The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has announced the results of...
News, Video

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed

September 25, 2020

Read more
September 25, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR