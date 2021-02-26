Victim Pulled Out of Parked Car in Broad Daylight Robbery

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by Pacific Palisades Temporary Senior Lead Officer Jae Lee
40824@lapd.online

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a victim who was pulled out of their parked car and robbed in broad daylight.

Burglary

February 15 to 16, 3 p.m. to 8:15 a.m., in the 16600 block of Bienveneda Place. The suspect entered victim’s location, removed property and fled in an unknown direction.

Burglary/Theft From Vehicle

February 15, 4 to 5 p.m., in the 500 block of Los Liones Drive. Unknown suspect(s) used unknown means to enter victim’s locked/secured vehicle. Suspect(s) removed victim’s property and fled in an unknown direction.

February 16, 12:30 a.m., in the 600 block of Toyopa Drive. The suspect lifted (using a jack) victim’s vehicle, cut victim’s catalytic converter and attempted to remove device. Suspect was unable to remove catalytic converter from vehicle and fled the location.

February 17, 3:20 to 4:20 p.m., at Sunset Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road. Unknown suspect(s) used unknown tool to smash victim’s window, removed victim’s property and fled in an unknown direction.

February 19, 9:45 to 11:40 a.m., in the 16800 block of Pacific Coast Highway. Unknown suspect(s) used unknown tool to open Victim’s vehicle, removed victim’s property, and fled in an unknown direction.

Robbery

February 20, 10 a.m., at Sunset Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road. Suspect pulled victim out of parked vehicle, removed victim’s property which was on the victim’s person and fled in an unknown direction.

Stolen Vehicle

February 18 to 19, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., in the 200 block of Monte Grigio Drive. Vehicle was reported stolen.

Vandalism

February 18, 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. at Los Liones Drive and Sunset Boulevard. A suspect used a tool to damage victim’s vehicle door lock. The suspect was arrested for felony vandalism.

To report a crime in progress, call 9-1-1. To report any non-emergency crime, call (877) 275-5273. A crime that has occurred may be reported in person at the West L.A. police station, 1663 Butler Ave. (Call 310-444-0702, or some crimes may be reported online.)

in Crime
Related Posts
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades Crime Update: Pacific Palisades Seeing Rise in Vehicle Theft

February 9, 2021

Read more
February 9, 2021

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer James Allen Burglary 17600 block of Posetano Road. 2/03/21 to 2/04/21 between 1500hrs and...

A silver 1998 Buick sedan. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Crime, News

Keep an Eye out for a 1998 Buick Sedan

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer James Allen 39318@lapd.online Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes...
Crime, News

Palisades Burglar Arrested Thanks to Surveillance Footage

January 29, 2021

Read more
January 29, 2021

Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer James Allen 39318@lapd.online Burglary January 17, 4...

The 100 block of Marquez where two car thefts occurred recently. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Single Palisades Block Sees Multiple Stolen Vehicles

January 22, 2021

Read more
January 22, 2021

Pacific Palisades weekly crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Officer James Allen A single Pacific Palisades block saw multiple stolen...

LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore. Photo: Palisades News Archives.
Crime, News

Officer Moore Announces Retirement in Latest Palisades Crime Update

January 12, 2021

Read more
January 12, 2021

Dear members of the Pacific Palisades Community, Due to my pending retirement, this will be my last crime update. A...
Crime, News

Burglar Shuts off House’s Power Before Stealing TV

January 5, 2021

Read more
January 5, 2021

Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a burglar...
Crime, News, Video

Edify TV: Decriminalizing Trespassing, Drugs, Prostitution in LA County?

December 29, 2020

Read more
December 29, 2020

Los Angeles County’s new DA has announced his office will no longer prosecute a wide range of crimes including prostitution...

The 15300 block of Antioch where burglars made off with a business's cash register recently. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Cash Register Stolen From Palisades Businesses, Burglar Enters Occupied Home

December 29, 2020

Read more
December 29, 2020

Pacific Palisades crime update submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include the attempted...
Crime, News

Flurry of Home Break-Ins: Palisades Crime Update

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a home break-in in which suspects...

The area of 14800 Pacific Coast Highway where police say a security guard used unnecessary force on a homeless man recently. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades Security Guard Uses Unnecessary Force on a Homeless Man

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

Los Angeles police still searching for suspect By Sam Catanzaro Police say a private security guard used unnecessary force on...

Steven Hamilton. Photo: SMPD.
Crime, News

91-Year-Old Palisades Resident Sent to Hospital After Mugging at SM CVS

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

Woman robbed exiting CVS at Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A 91-year-old woman Pacific...
Crime, News

Robbery Victim Punched in Face

November 16, 2020

Read more
November 16, 2020

Pacific Paliasdes crime update Submitted by LADP Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes a victim was...
Crime, News

Pali Crime Update: Thief Enters Through 2nd Story Window, Takes Money and Jewelry

November 13, 2020

Read more
November 13, 2020

Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a thief...
Crime, News

Trump Sign Taken From House’s Front Lawn, Catalytic Converter Theft

October 16, 2020

Read more
October 16, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a resident that had a Trump...
Crime, News

Palisades Burglar Uses Pool, Takes Shower

October 9, 2020

Read more
October 9, 2020

Palisades crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes was a burglar who...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR