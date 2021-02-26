Victim Pulled Out of Parked Car in Broad Daylight Robbery

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by Pacific Palisades Temporary Senior Lead Officer Jae Lee

40824@lapd.online

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a victim who was pulled out of their parked car and robbed in broad daylight.

Burglary

February 15 to 16, 3 p.m. to 8:15 a.m., in the 16600 block of Bienveneda Place. The suspect entered victim’s location, removed property and fled in an unknown direction.

Burglary/Theft From Vehicle

February 15, 4 to 5 p.m., in the 500 block of Los Liones Drive. Unknown suspect(s) used unknown means to enter victim’s locked/secured vehicle. Suspect(s) removed victim’s property and fled in an unknown direction.

February 16, 12:30 a.m., in the 600 block of Toyopa Drive. The suspect lifted (using a jack) victim’s vehicle, cut victim’s catalytic converter and attempted to remove device. Suspect was unable to remove catalytic converter from vehicle and fled the location.

February 17, 3:20 to 4:20 p.m., at Sunset Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road. Unknown suspect(s) used unknown tool to smash victim’s window, removed victim’s property and fled in an unknown direction.

February 19, 9:45 to 11:40 a.m., in the 16800 block of Pacific Coast Highway. Unknown suspect(s) used unknown tool to open Victim’s vehicle, removed victim’s property, and fled in an unknown direction.

Robbery

February 20, 10 a.m., at Sunset Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road. Suspect pulled victim out of parked vehicle, removed victim’s property which was on the victim’s person and fled in an unknown direction.

Stolen Vehicle

February 18 to 19, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., in the 200 block of Monte Grigio Drive. Vehicle was reported stolen.

Vandalism

February 18, 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. at Los Liones Drive and Sunset Boulevard. A suspect used a tool to damage victim’s vehicle door lock. The suspect was arrested for felony vandalism.

To report a crime in progress, call 9-1-1. To report any non-emergency crime, call (877) 275-5273. A crime that has occurred may be reported in person at the West L.A. police station, 1663 Butler Ave. (Call 310-444-0702, or some crimes may be reported online.)