LAPD Releases Sketch of Suspect in Attempted Sexual Assault at Will Rogers State Beach

Sketch: LAPD.

Man sought in connection to February 3 incident next to Tower 15 

By Sam Catanzaro

The LAPD has released a sketch of a man wanted for the attempted sexual assault of a woman on Will Rogers State Beach. 

The incident took place on Saturday, February 3 around 6:20 p.m. next to Tower 15 at Will Rogers State Beach. 

A young woman was at the beach, to mourn and reflect on the 7th anniversary of her mother passing away from cancer. A man approached her and pulled out a box cutter before beginning to forcefully drag her towards the water. He then held her close, wrapping his arms around her neck and shoulders whilst placing his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming. As he dragged her away from the parking lot/bike path area and towards the shoreline, he made threatening remarks that he intended to rape her. The woman was able to get her to pepper spray out and escape unhurt, by using the pepper spray.

The LAPD describes the suspect as a Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes, standing around 5′ 7″ and weighing around 150-160 pounds. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a navy or black zip-up, dark pants and tan “army”-style cap. 

Police are still searching for the man, and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Please contact the LAPD’s Special Assault Detectives at (213) 473-0447 if you have information on the identity of the individual in this picture. If you see the suspect the LAPD says to call 911.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
James K. A. Smith. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

St. Matthew’s Parish to Host James K. A. Smith for Stern Lecture in 2023

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

Smith’s Stern Lecture will explore the ways in which Augustine of Hippo is surprisingly relevant to our current challenges and...
News, Upbeat Beat

California Non-Profit Distributes 30 Emergency Housing Vouchers to Help Unhoused People

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

Recipients include those  fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking As the New Year dawns, Find...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Convert Your Analog Memories Into Digital With Westside Video Services

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

Sam Najah’s Westside Video Services bringing memories back to life By Susan Payne The boxes of 8mm and 16mm film,...

Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

Mayor Karen Bass Issues Directive to Maximize Use of City Property for Temporary and Permanent Housing

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

City agencies have been authorized to install temporary or permanent housing with on-site supportive services in designated sites, exempted from...

Congressman Brad Sherman. Photo: Official.
News

Pacific Palisades’ New Congressman Brad Sherman Hosts First Town Hall After Redistricting

February 13, 2023

Read more
February 13, 2023

Estimated 5,000 constituents attend event earlier this month Pacific Palisades’  new congressman Brad Sherman, representing California’s 32nd District, hosted his...

Benjamin Parke Belser. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

LAPD Seeks More Victims in Westside Sexual Assaults Linked to Social Media Apps

February 13, 2023

Read more
February 13, 2023

36-year-old Benjamin Parke Belser remains in custody with bail of $6.2 million in connection to strings of sexual assaults The...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

Pacific Palisades Brush Fire Quickly Extinguished by Firefighters Friday

February 13, 2023

Read more
February 13, 2023

Friday afternoon brush fire put out in 50 minutes By Sam Catanzaro It took firefighters under an hour to put...

Rendering: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

LA City Planning Commission Approves Apple’s Westside Office Campus

February 11, 2023

Read more
February 11, 2023

Culver Crossings development to includes over 500,000 square feet of office space Tech giant Apple received the approval of the...

Senderos Canyon. Photo: Compass.
News, Real Estate

LA City Councilmember Yaroslavsky Pushes to Purchase 260 Acre Senderos Canyon in Bel-Air

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

“Preserving this land for permanent open space would be a massive win for our city,” Katy Yaroslavsky says in regards...

An ocean-view, modern beach home in Pacific Palisades listed by Coldwell Banker Realty for $1,795,000. Photo: Tiffany Angeles.
News, Real Estate

Newly Listed Pacific Palisades Home Offers Panoramic Ocean Views for a Cool $1.7M

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

Home uniquely positioned across from Will Rogers Beach An ocean-view, modern beach home has been listed for $1,795,000 by Joyce...

Photo: Compass.
News, Real Estate

$24 Million Mansion With 5 Bedrooms and 9 Bathrooms Completed in Huntington Palisades

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

The estate has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms and a 520-square-foot home theater A brand-new mansion has just been completed...

A portrait of the Post 283 namesake is presented by John Lehne (left) of the Ronald Reagan Foundation and Institute and Post 283 Commander Jim Cragg to hang among the curated artifacts that now adorn the building. Photo by Michael Hjelmstad/American Legion.
News

Pacific Palisades American Legion Post 283 Renamed and Rededicated in Honor of Ronald Reagan

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Post Commander Jim Cragg speaks about the renaming of the post, the new Post 283 community initiatives, and his plans...
News

LAFD Rescues Man Who Became Ill While Hiking Near Pacific Palisades

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Air rescue performed Wednesday morning in a remote section of the Trailer Canyon Fire Road LAFD crews rescued a man...
News

L.A. City Council Votes to Move Ahead with $800 Million Plan to Shift Power Plant to Green Hydrogen

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Despite the vote passing 12-0, some council members raised concerns about the project’s environmental impact  By Sam Catanzaro The Los...

Photo: rostituscankitchen.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rosti Brentwood Officially Opens

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Restaurant now open for takeout and delivery at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Rosti Tuscan Kitchen in Brentwood, located...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR