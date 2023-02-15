LAPD Releases Sketch of Suspect in Attempted Sexual Assault at Will Rogers State Beach

Man sought in connection to February 3 incident next to Tower 15

By Sam Catanzaro

The LAPD has released a sketch of a man wanted for the attempted sexual assault of a woman on Will Rogers State Beach.

The incident took place on Saturday, February 3 around 6:20 p.m. next to Tower 15 at Will Rogers State Beach.

A young woman was at the beach, to mourn and reflect on the 7th anniversary of her mother passing away from cancer. A man approached her and pulled out a box cutter before beginning to forcefully drag her towards the water. He then held her close, wrapping his arms around her neck and shoulders whilst placing his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming. As he dragged her away from the parking lot/bike path area and towards the shoreline, he made threatening remarks that he intended to rape her. The woman was able to get her to pepper spray out and escape unhurt, by using the pepper spray.

The LAPD describes the suspect as a Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes, standing around 5′ 7″ and weighing around 150-160 pounds. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a navy or black zip-up, dark pants and tan “army”-style cap.

Police are still searching for the man, and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Please contact the LAPD’s Special Assault Detectives at (213) 473-0447 if you have information on the identity of the individual in this picture. If you see the suspect the LAPD says to call 911.