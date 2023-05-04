(Video) Breadblok Bakery Suddenly Closed All Of Its Locations On May 3

All of Breadblok’s locations were closed on May 3 without any warning. Other than a note left on the door of each location and posted on their website and social media, there has been no other communication. It seems like the popular gluten-free bakery is closed for good.

