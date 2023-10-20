(Video) Check Out Pacific Palisades’ Pumpkin Patch This Season

The annual pumpkin patch fundraiser has come back

@palisadesnews Palisades has a pumpkin patch #pumpkin #pumpkinseason #pumpkinpatch #halloween #spooky #pacificpalisades #palisades #fypシ #losangeles ♬ Pumpkin – Fred Paci & Nobel
in News, Video
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Sneak Peek of Santa Monica’s “Day of the Dead” Festival

October 20, 2023

Read more
October 20, 2023

The traditional Día de los Muertos is coming back to Third Street Promenade @palisadesnews Sneak Peek of Santa Monica’s “Day...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Nonprofit for Palisadian Seniors Ends Operations

October 20, 2023

Read more
October 20, 2023

The Tax-Exempt Organization Supports Palisadian Seniors by Providing Information and Developing Services By Zach Armstrong The Palisades Alliance for Seniors...
Dining, Video

(Video) See Inside Promenade’s New Ice Cream Shop

October 19, 2023

Read more
October 19, 2023

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has a new spot at Santa Monica’s shopping district @palisadesnews See Inside Promenade’s New Ice Cream...

Photo: Instagram: @dukesmalibu
Dining, News

Here’s What Duke’s Malibu is Serving for DineLA

October 19, 2023

Read more
October 19, 2023

Located at 21150 Pacific Coast Hwy and Providing Ocean Views, These Menus for Lunch and Dinner Are Served for the...

Photo: Instagram: @edo_bites
Dining, News

edo bites Introduces Special Dinner Menu

October 19, 2023

Read more
October 19, 2023

edo bites at Palisades Village Is Welcoming All to Savor the Weekend By Zach Armstrong edo bites at Palisades Village...

Photo: Facebook: @Zev Yaroslavsky
News, Upbeat

Former City Councilmember Signing Copies of New Memoir in Palisades

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

He Spared With LAPD’s Excessive Force and Spying, Spearheaded an Effort to Ban Local Taxes Funding the 1984 Olympics By...

Photo: Instagram: @smplayhouse
News, Upbeat

Santa Monica Playhouse Continues Family-Friendly Halloween Musical Tradition

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

It Recounts the Adventures of “Candy,” a Young Girl Who Finds Herself on a Magical All Hallows’ Eve Journey. Santa...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Local Charter School Brings Back Halloween Festival

October 18, 2023

Read more
October 18, 2023

The Festival Promises a Spooktacular Time Marquez Charter School is thrilled to bring back its beloved Halloween Festival on October...
Upbeat, Video

(Video) Ice Rink Coming Back to Downtown Santa Monica

October 17, 2023

Read more
October 17, 2023

Ice at Santa Monica is coming back for some classic holiday fun @palisadesnews Ice Rink Coming Back to Downtown Santa...
News, Video

(Video) Friday Night Roller Skaters Take Over Main Street

October 17, 2023

Read more
October 17, 2023

L.A. Friday Night Skate meets every week in front of SM City Hall. @palisadesnews Friday Night Roller Skaters Take Over...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Halloween Film Series Comes to Bay Theater

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

The Films Span Family-Friendly Flicks to R-Rated Terrors By Zach Armstrong What’s more Halloween than a great horror film? Almost...

Photo: Facebook: @Deanne Stillman
Hard, News

Palisadian Author’s Work to be Featured in Upcoming Festival

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

While She Frequently Explores Rural California, This Time She Turns Closer to Home on the Santa Monica Pier Palisadian author...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly-Constructed Seven Bedroom Property Lists for $29.8M

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

Featured Is a Private Screening Room, a Climate-Controlled Wine Cellar, a Well-Appointed Gym, and a Serene Health Spa. Nestled in...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Home Once Owned by Jackson Browne and John Bowman Lists for $16.8M

October 16, 2023

Read more
October 16, 2023

The Coastal Property Houses Three Structures Enveloped by Lush Gardens A coastal property on market for just under $17 million,...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

ICAA-SoCal Recognizes Tim Barber Architects’ Principal for Advocacy of Classical Tradition

October 15, 2023

Read more
October 15, 2023

Local Architect to Receive Eighth Annual Legacy Award from ICAA-SoCal  By Dolores Quintana Tim Barber, Principal of Tim Barber Architects,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR