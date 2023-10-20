(Video) Check Out Pacific Palisades’ Pumpkin Patch This Season

The annual pumpkin patch fundraiser has come back
@palisadesnews Palisades has a pumpkin patch #pumpkin #pumpkinseason #pumpkinpatch #halloween #spooky #pacificpalisades #palisades #fypシ #losangeles ♬ Pumpkin – Fred Paci & Nobel
October 20, 2023 Staff Writer
The traditional Día de los Muertos is coming back to Third Street Promenade @palisadesnews Sneak Peek of Santa Monica’s “Day...
October 20, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Tax-Exempt Organization Supports Palisadian Seniors by Providing Information and Developing Services By Zach Armstrong The Palisades Alliance for Seniors...
October 19, 2023 Staff Writer
McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has a new spot at Santa Monica’s shopping district @palisadesnews See Inside Promenade’s New Ice Cream...
October 19, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Located at 21150 Pacific Coast Hwy and Providing Ocean Views, These Menus for Lunch and Dinner Are Served for the...
October 19, 2023 Zach Armstrong
edo bites at Palisades Village Is Welcoming All to Savor the Weekend By Zach Armstrong edo bites at Palisades Village...
October 18, 2023 Zach Armstrong
He Spared With LAPD’s Excessive Force and Spying, Spearheaded an Effort to Ban Local Taxes Funding the 1984 Olympics By...
October 18, 2023 Staff Writer
It Recounts the Adventures of “Candy,” a Young Girl Who Finds Herself on a Magical All Hallows’ Eve Journey. Santa...
October 18, 2023 Staff Writer
The Festival Promises a Spooktacular Time Marquez Charter School is thrilled to bring back its beloved Halloween Festival on October...
October 17, 2023 Staff Writer
Ice at Santa Monica is coming back for some classic holiday fun @palisadesnews Ice Rink Coming Back to Downtown Santa...
October 17, 2023 Staff Writer
L.A. Friday Night Skate meets every week in front of SM City Hall. @palisadesnews Friday Night Roller Skaters Take Over...
October 16, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Films Span Family-Friendly Flicks to R-Rated Terrors By Zach Armstrong What’s more Halloween than a great horror film? Almost...
While She Frequently Explores Rural California, This Time She Turns Closer to Home on the Santa Monica Pier Palisadian author...
Featured Is a Private Screening Room, a Climate-Controlled Wine Cellar, a Well-Appointed Gym, and a Serene Health Spa. Nestled in...
The Coastal Property Houses Three Structures Enveloped by Lush Gardens A coastal property on market for just under $17 million,...
October 15, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Local Architect to Receive Eighth Annual Legacy Award from ICAA-SoCal By Dolores Quintana Tim Barber, Principal of Tim Barber Architects,...
