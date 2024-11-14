(Video) Christmas Tree Returns to Palisades Village

The Village will transform into a winter wonderland on Dec. 7.

(Video) Plaque Apologizing for Racist Policies Unveiled Outside Santa Monica City Hall

November 15, 2024

In Addition to the Plaque, the City of Santa Monica is Set to Include Racial Inclusion as Part of its...
News, Video

(Video) Rose Bowl Half Marathon is Returning to Los Angeles

November 14, 2024

The 13.1 Mi Course Traverses Historic Neighborhoods and Scenic Views.
News, Video

The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 14, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school...
Dining, Video

(Video) Santa Monica Brew Works Available For Holiday Parties and Events

November 14, 2024

Space For Groups 20-300+. Visit Santamonicabrewworks.com For More Info.
News

Actress Chanel Maya Banks Found in Texas, Family Disputes LAPD's Closure of the Case

November 14, 2024

Family Questions Authenticity of Inflammatory Social Media Posts The events in the case of Chanel Maya Banks, the Playa Vista-based...
Hard, News

No Injuries Reported After Multi-Acre Brush Fire in Palisades

November 13, 2024

No Evacuation Orders Were Issued A multi-acre brush fire that erupted Wednesday morning near multimillion-dollar homes in Pacific Palisades was...
News

SANTA MONICA HOTELS OFFER EXTRA BEDROOM PROGRAM FOR LOCALS WELCOMING VISITORS

November 13, 2024

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (November 11, 2024) – Santa Monica Travel & Tourism announces the return of the popular "I Wish...
News, Video

(Video) What Parents Love about Vistamar's Open House v1

November 13, 2024

Why attend a Vistamar admissions open house? Parents talk about all that you can experience when you visit. At Open...
Hard, News

Tesla Involved in Metro Train Collision in Santa Monica

November 12, 2024

This Collision Follows a Similar Trend of Car-Train Incidents in the Region A Tesla collided with a Metro E Line...
Hard, News

9th Circuit Court Blocks Modular Housing Plan for West L.A. VA Campus: Report

November 12, 2024

The Order Follows Judge Carter's Directive in August for the VA to Create 1,800 Permanent Supportive Housing Units and 750...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Theatre Palisades Presents Steven Dietz's Private Eyes, a Comedy of Deception and Intrigue

November 12, 2024

Comedy thriller Private Eyes explores love, betrayal, and illusion in Theatre Palisades' latest production Theatre Palisades opens its latest production,...

Photo: LADA
News

LAUSD Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault on a Minor, Police Believe There May Be Other Victims

November 12, 2024

LAPD Asks Other Potential Victims to Come Forward and Seek Justice  Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Driver Commits Suicide at Scene of Santa Monica Traffic Collision

November 12, 2024

The Santa Monica Police Department Is Investigating the Circumstances A traffic collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Brooke Shields' Former Palisades Estate Listed for $8.65M: Report

November 11, 2024

Built in 1982, the Three-Story, Chalet-Style Home Spans 5,345 Square Feet and Sits on a 0.43-Acre Lot The former Pacific...
News

Discover Award-Winning Urgent Care at Saint John's Physician Partners

November 11, 2024

When life throws health surprises your way, you shouldn't have to wait. That's why Saint John's Physician Partners Urgent Care...

