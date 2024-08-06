(Video) Construction Underway for Santa Monica’s New Skating Rink

The Rink Will Debut Aug. 10
@palisadesnews Construction is underway for Santa Monica’s new roller skating rink #santamonica #california #fyp #rollerskating #rollerskate #skate #skatelife ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
The Rink Will Debut Aug. 10
@palisadesnews Construction is underway for Santa Monica’s new roller skating rink #santamonica #california #fyp #rollerskating #rollerskate #skate #skatelife ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
August 7, 2024 Staff Writer
Investigators Reach Out to Multiple Schools and Childcare Centers Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced in a press...
August 7, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Invasive Plant Was Introduced to the U.S. As an Ornamental Vine in the Late 1800s By Zach Armstrong Recent...
Elevate your regimen with the exclusive ‘Coastal Summer Bliss’ package at two of Santa Monica’s most luxurious spas—Sea Wellness Spa...
Vespertine earns two MICHELIN Stars and Receives a Green Star. The 2024 MICHELIN Guide California has unveiled its latest selection,...
The Exhibition Opened in May, With Varied Hours Between Wednesday and Sunday The “Accidentally Wes Anderson: The Exhibition” has been...
By Susan Payne This summer, enjoy your favorite authentic Japanese curry and Yoshoku cuisine at Hurry Curry of Tokyo’s new...
Los Angeles, California, July 23, 2024. LA Music Center’s Spotlight Award winner Golda Zahra to perform in concert gala production...
Nobody Was Home at the Time of the Intrusion By Zach Armstrong The Pacific Palisades abode of actor Tom Hanks...
Designed by KFA Architecture, the Laurel Features Wood-Frame Construction and Rises Four Stories The city of Santa Monica has welcomed...
Council Members Warn of Potential Store Closures, Job Losses, and Higher Prices Five Los Angeles City Council members introduced a...
August 4, 2024 Staff Writer
The Homeowners Believe Both Incidents Involved the Same Group of Three Suspects An investigation is underway after a home on...
Seventy Westside Dancers Perform in Adult Summer Showcase Saturday Aug. 3 in Santa Monica In a world where adults are...
Rise in Illnesses Causes More People to Seek Alternative Medicine By Susan Payne One of the oldest family-owned pharmacies, or...
By Susan Payne For over 125 years, Woodlawn Cemetery, Mausoleum & Mortuary, wholly owned and operated by the city of...
Symptoms of Measles Include High Fever, Cough, Runny Nose, Red and Watery Eyes, Tiny White Spots Inside the Mouth The...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
Investigators Reach Out to Multiple Schools and Childcare Centers Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced in a press...Read more
The Exhibition Opened in May, With Varied Hours Between Wednesday and Sunday The "Accidentally Wes Anderson: The Exhibition" has been...Read more