The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time
(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory
The Biggest Sports Events of 2024
April 1, 2024 tj@smmirror.com
Every year produces a wide and diverse array of top sporting events, but 2024 promises to be extra special. Over...
L.A. Jumps Shanghai on Global Financial Centres Index
January 1, 2024 tj@smmirror.com
The city of Los Angeles reached a critical historical rating on the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), a ranking based...
Palisades Baseball Association’s Spring 2024 Evaluations Scheduled
The assessment process involves simple tasks such as fielding ground balls in the infield The Pacific Palisades Baseball Association (PPBA)...
California’s Online Gambling Journey: From Social Casinos to Legal Bets
November 23, 2023 Staff Writer
In California, the allure of online gambling has been a topic of considerable debate and interest, particularly given the state’s...
How to Obtain a California Motor Carrier Permit
September 1, 2023 tj@smmirror.com
Everyone wanting to operate a trucking company in California must obtain a Californian motor carrier permit (MCP). This permit allows...
Los Angeles Struggling to Enforce Home Sharing Ordinance on Airbnb, VRBO, and Other Platforms
April 4, 2023 Staff Writer
Better Neighbors LA report highlights the inadequacies of enforcement measures for short-term rentals in Los Angeles, calling for increased regulation...
What Makes Pacific Palisades One of LA’s Most Expensive Neighborhoods
January 10, 2023 tj@smmirror.com
Pacific Palisades has long been known for its abundance of multi-million-dollar properties, stunning views, and luxurious homes. All of which...
Cancer Cartel Provides Financial Help To Cancer Patients
November 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Cancer Cartel is helping cancer patients focus on their treatment, not the financial stress of living with a diagnosis. Learn...
L.A. City Council Seeks to Add 100 miles of bus-only lanes Within Five Years
October 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
L.A’s public transportation network is known for being slow due to traffic congestion. A new motion by L.A. City Council...
PPCC Letter on Potential Changes to Palisades Bus Stops
May 23, 2022 Palisades News
The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council on potential changes to the design of bus stops...
Pali High Student Hosts Free Lemonade Stand to Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer Research
May 11, 2022 Staff Writer
Palisades High School freshman, Emmy Pynes (15), started Pinkfinity (www.pinkfinity.org) after her aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer at the...
Super Bowl 2023: Will California’s NFL Teams Prosper?
March 31, 2022 tj@smmirror.com
The Los Angeles Rams outperformed the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI, resulting in an NFL title returning to the...
How Does Ecommerce Evolve in 2022?
March 31, 2022 tj@smmirror.com
Ecommerce was proved to be one of the main ways of shopping experience of the future even before Covid-19 pandemic....
Zantac Linked To Higher Risk Of Cancer?
March 9, 2022 tj@smmirror.com
Zantac, a medication used to relieve heartburn and other stomach problems, has been linked with cancer risk. A study published...
Coastal Palisades Mansion Lists for $14.5 Million
French inspired mansion features ocean views By Dolores Quintana A beautiful French inspired coastal mansion has been put on sale...
