(Video) Enjoy Beach Proximity and Prime Amenities at Ocean View Hotel

February 17, 2025 Staff Writer
Built in 1954, the multi-family complex has an average size of 713 square feet per unit A 10-unit apartment building...
February 16, 2025 Staff Writer
The permit allows homeowners and business owners to oversee their own cleanup efforts Los Angeles County has introduced an Opt-Out...
February 16, 2025 Staff Writer
Following weeks of repairs and restocking, this store is once again serving the community Anawalt Lumber has reopened its Pacific...
February 14, 2025 Staff Writer
The free community event is part of Santa Monica’s Black History Month celebrations, with the 2025 theme, “Roots and Reflections:...
February 13, 2025 Staff Writer
Regulatory Relief Aims to Accelerate Wildfire Recovery in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an executive...
February 13, 2025 Staff Writer
The club has encouraged members and partners to contribute to an established fund The Riviera Country Club has pledged $1...
Family-Owned Favorite from the Palisades to Open on San Vicente Flour Pizzeria & Cafe, a restaurant from Pacific Palisades run...
The restaurant’s U.S. presence began in Arcadia, Calif., in 2000, and has since expanded to 17 locations Din Tai Fung,...
Elevate Your Events with Versatile Venues and Exceptional Service Coastal stays and eclectic event spaces don’t have to be expensive....
New interactive map helps residents track debris removal progress as officials emphasize unprecedented cleanup speed A newly released interactive map...
Kristy Acero, The Willows DK-4th Grade Art teacher, led her students in a large-scale, collaborative project, with each grade creating...
February 12, 2025 Zach Armstrong
The plaintiff is seeking compensatory and punitive damages By Zach Armstrong A patron has sued Brennan’s Pub in Marina del...
Residents Urged to Submit ROE Forms as Crews Accelerate Debris Removal Efforts Crews have begun Phase 2 of debris removal...
Now displaced, she faces uncertainty in finding stable housing Nearly $42,000 has been raised for Louvenia Jenkins, a 97-year-old woman...
The Victim Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene The Victim Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene. pic.twitter.com/7lIkEpwvRa — Palisades News...
