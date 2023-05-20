(Video) Former Pharmacy Space Goes Up For Lease

The former space for the Pharmaca space in Pacific Palisades is on the market.

@palisadesnews Former Pharmaca space in Palisades is up for lease #lease #commercialrealestate #pacificpalisades #fyp ♬ Miss you – Official Sound Studio
in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: TheMLS.com
News, Real Estate

“Smart Home” in Palisades Goes On Market For Over $7M

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Home Includes Solar Energy Systems For The Home And Pool Which Can Be Converted To Saltwater If Desired. By...

Photo: Instagram: @gillottarmy
News, Real Estate

Former Snap Executive Buys Palisades Home for Over $15M

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The News Comes After His New Company Announced It Would Open An Office In Los Angeles. By Zach Armstrong Ben...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Village Starbucks Undergoes Renovation

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Starbucks located on Sunset Blvd across from the Palisades Village is currently undergoing renovations. @palisadesnews The Palisades Village Starbucks,...

Photo: LASD
News

LASD Seeks Missing Juvenile Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

Special Alert For The Public’s Help To Find Juvenile Who Went Missing On May 6 Special Alert: Detectives from the...

Photo: Brentwood Run
News

Celebrating 40 Years of Running through LA’s Most Beautiful Neighborhood

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Run Is Taking Place On May 28 So There’s Still Time To Register The iconic Brentwood Run is set...

Photo: Bart Bartholomew
News

Maryam Zar named Women of the Year by State Senator Ben Allen

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

Zar, a lawyer and decade-long resident of the Palisades alongside her husband and three children, holds a number of positions...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Deceased Body Found At Will Rogers State Beach

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

Responders Have Estimated That The Man Was In The Water For About Two Or Three Days. By Zach Armstrong The...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Global Magazine Ranks Best Malibu Restaurants

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

The 21 Restaurant List Was Made By A Magazine That Has Editorial Recommendations To 333 Cities. By Zach Armstrong TimeOut,...

Photo: Instagram: @geoffreysmalibu
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Malibu Restaurant Ranks in National “Best Brunch Restaurants”

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

OpenTable Analyzed More Than 13 Million Reviews, With Restaurants Needing To Have A Minimum Score And Number Of Reviews By...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Upcoming Food Festival Offers Generous Portions and Food-Centric Panels

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

The Festival, Returning To The Barker Hangar In Santa Monica On May 20-21, Aims To Showcase Dishes That Chefs Are...
News, Video

(Video) Take A Look Inside This New York-Style Pizza Shop In Palisades

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

Flour Pizza was opened with the intent of bringing a New York-style experience and flavor to the people of Pacific...
Culture, Entertainment, Life and Arts, Video

“Ballet at the Broad Stage Memorial Weekend – Meet the Talent!”

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

Westside Ballet of Santa Monica returns to the Broad Stage with special guest artists kicking off Friday May 26th with...
News, Video

(Video) A Misty Morning at Asilomar View Park in Palisades

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

A misty, early morning at Asilomar View Park gives a beautiful view of California hills and the Pacific Ocean. @palisadesnews...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Local Students Among National Merit Scholarship Winners

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

Students Were Chosen From A Pool Of Over 15,000 Finalists And Are Among The 2,500 Recipients Of The Scholarship, Each...

Photo: TheatrePalisades.org
News

Palisades Actors’ Troupe To Present “Celebrating Motherhood” t Pierson Playhouse

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

This Event Provides An Excellent Opportunity For Residents To Experience Live Theater And Appreciate The Abundance Of Talent Within Their...

