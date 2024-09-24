(Video) Here’s Why You Should Get a Library Card at Santa Monica Public Library

For More Information, Go To smpl.org
The Project Marks a Step Towards the City’s Goal of a Sustainable and Connected City The City of Santa Monica...
No Injuries Reported as Crews Work to Extinguish Stubborn Flames Los Angeles firefighters are battling a fire at a vacant...
Join the festivities starting Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29. Featuring Special Beer Releases, Commemorative Merchandise, Anniversary Specials, Giveaways,...
The Event Will Feature Unique Gifts, Handcrafted Treasures, and Holiday Treats The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club is gearing up for...
Until Oct. 16, Residents Are Encouraged to Participate by Visiting the Project’s Website The City of Santa Monica has begun...
The Oiled Wildlife Care Network Has Been Activated, and an Oiled Hummingbird Was Recovered Cleanup operations are in full swing...
September 22, 2024 Staff Writer
Perry, Best Known for His Role on Friends, Purchased the House in 2023 for Nearly $5M The Hollywood Hills home...
Lawsuit Targets Local Authorities Over Fatal Crash Involving Pepperdine Students The families of four Pepperdine University students who were killed...
Each Evening Begins With “Night Sky Show”, Featuring News Updates in Astronomy and Space Exploration Santa Monica College’s John Drescher...
Witnesses Described Flames Shooting 20 to 30 Feet in the Air and Live Ammunition Rounds Exploding A luxury yacht carrying...
The Study Points to Santa Monica’s Housing Affordability Crisis as a Major Factor to High Business Costs Santa Monica has...
AJA Vineyards Was Founded by Todd and Heather Greenbaum in the Santa Monica Mountains AJA Vineyards, a Malibu-based family winery,...
Cases Reported in California; Eggs Recalled as Officials Warn of Serious Health Risks Federal health officials are investigating a multistate...
