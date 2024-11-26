(Video) Juice Crafters Offers a Range of Nutritiously-Charged Items

The Family-Owned Franchise Operates Spots All Across Los Angeles

in News, Video
News, Upbeat

Former SMC Student Named Future Nobel Laureate Scholar

November 25, 2024

November 25, 2024

His Inspiration Stems From Family History. His Mother Fled El Salvador During Its Civil War, and His Grandfather Was Killed...

Photo: LAPD
Hard, News

LAPD Arrests Tattoo Artist for Sexual Assault, Seeks Additional Victims

November 25, 2024

November 25, 2024

The Assaults Allegedly Occurred at Wilkerson’s Tattoo Shop and at a Southwest Division Residence Los Angeles police have arrested a...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Vista Grande Dr. Estate With Stunning Ocean Views Lists for Nearly $25M

November 25, 2024

November 25, 2024

An Infinity-Edge Pool Blends Into the Horizon, While a Lush Lawn and Outdoor Entertaining Areas Overlook a Canyon A Palisades...

Photo: California Department of Public Health
Hard, News

Bird Flu Detected in Sample of California Raw Milk

November 25, 2024

November 25, 2024

The Recall Follows Increased Testing of Raw Milk Statewide Due to the Spread of Bird Flu in Dairy Herds and...
Hard, News

SMMUSD Board Approves Plan to Acquire Property Leases, Boosting General Fund

November 25, 2024

November 25, 2024

The Buyout Opens the Possibility of Relocating the School Bus Yard to a Colorado Avenue Property By Gail Pinsker In an...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

Porta Via is Offering a Gourmet Thanksgiving Meal. Here’s What’s On The Menu

November 24, 2024

November 24, 2024

To Accompany the Meal, Porta via Palisades Is Offering a 50% Discount on Bottles of Wine Porta Via Palisades is...
Dining, Video

(Video) Wild Fork Foods is a One-Stop Shop For Thanksgiving Delicacies

November 22, 2024

November 22, 2024

The Frozen Meat Supermarket Is Located at 2570 Lincoln Blvd. The Frozen Meat Supermarket Is Located at 2570 Lincoln Blvd....

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Video Shows Officer-Involved Shooting Outside SMPD Station

November 22, 2024

November 22, 2024

Officials Have Issued a Viewer Advisory, Cautioning That the Material May Be Distressing The Santa Monica Police Department has released...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Advance Auto Parts to Shutter 500 Stores, L.A. Might Be Affected

November 21, 2024

November 21, 2024

The Automotive Industry Faces Challenges From Inflation and Increased Competition From Chinese Automakers Advance Auto Parts announced plans to shutter...
News, Upbeat

American Legion to Host Community Lounge Night Benefiting Veterans

November 21, 2024

November 21, 2024

Half of the Proceeds From Admission Sales and All Donation Ticket Sales Will Go Directly to Village for Vets to...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Everytable’s Holiday Meal Collaboration To Support LA’s Unhoused Youth

November 21, 2024

November 21, 2024

Chef Created Thanksgiving Meal Benefits My Friend’s Place. Everytable, the mission-driven company committed to making scratch-cooked, nutritious meals accessible to...
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Place’s Value Falls by Nearly 60%: Report

November 21, 2024

November 21, 2024

Retail Vacancies Have Compounded the Mall’s Struggles Santa Monica Place, a high-profile shopping destination in Santa Monica, continues to face...

Photo: Troop 223
News, Upbeat

Troop 223 Celebrates Historic 1,000th Eagle Scout Achievement

November 20, 2024

November 20, 2024

Eagle Scout Is the Highest Rank in Scouts Bsa and Is Earned by Fewer Than 10% of Scouts Pacific Palisades’...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles City Council Codifies Sanctuary Protections for Migrants with New Citywide Ordinance

November 20, 2024

November 20, 2024

Mayor Bass Prioritized the Ordinance after Trump’s Mass Deportation Threats The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to officially...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Santa Monica Security Guard Charged with Murder Following September Stabbing

November 20, 2024

November 20, 2024

Investigators Gathered Evidence, Interviewed Witnesses, and Reviewed Surveillance A 36-year-old security guard has been charged with murder in connection with...

