(Video) Plaque Apologizing for Racist Policies Unveiled Outside Santa Monica City Hall
(Video) Christmas Tree Returns to Palisades Village
The Village will transform into a winter wonderland on Dec. 7.
(Video) Rose Bowl Half Marathon is Returning to Los Angeles
The 13.1 Mi Course Traverses Historic Neighborhoods and Scenic Views.
The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong
Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school...
(Video) Santa Monica Brew Works Available For Holiday Parties and Events
Space For Groups 20-300+. Visit Santamonicabrewworks.com For More Info.
Actress Chanel Maya Banks Found in Texas, Family Disputes LAPD’s Closure of the Case
Family Questions Authenticity of Inflammatory Social Media Posts The events in the case of Chanel Maya Banks, the Playa Vista-based...
No Injuries Reported After Multi-Acre Brush Fire in Palisades
No Evacuation Orders Were Issued A multi-acre brush fire that erupted Wednesday morning near multimillion-dollar homes in Pacific Palisades was...
SANTA MONICA HOTELS OFFER EXTRA BEDROOM PROGRAM FOR LOCALS WELCOMING VISITORS
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (November 11, 2024) – Santa Monica Travel & Tourism announces the return of the popular “I Wish...
(Video) What Parents Love about Vistamar’s Open House v1
Why attend a Vistamar admissions open house? Parents talk about all that you can experience when you visit. At Open...
Tesla Involved in Metro Train Collision in Santa Monica
This Collision Follows a Similar Trend of Car-Train Incidents in the Region A Tesla collided with a Metro E Line...
9th Circuit Court Blocks Modular Housing Plan for West L.A. VA Campus: Report
The Order Follows Judge Carter’s Directive in August for the VA to Create 1,800 Permanent Supportive Housing Units and 750...
Theatre Palisades Presents Steven Dietz’s Private Eyes, a Comedy of Deception and Intrigue
Comedy thriller Private Eyes explores love, betrayal, and illusion in Theatre Palisades’ latest production Theatre Palisades opens its latest production,...
LAUSD Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault on a Minor, Police Believe There May Be Other Victims
LAPD Asks Other Potential Victims to Come Forward and Seek Justice Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on...
Driver Commits Suicide at Scene of Santa Monica Traffic Collision
The Santa Monica Police Department Is Investigating the Circumstances A traffic collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on...
Brooke Shields’ Former Palisades Estate Listed for $8.65M: Report
November 11, 2024 Staff Writer
Built in 1982, the Three-Story, Chalet-Style Home Spans 5,345 Square Feet and Sits on a 0.43-Acre Lot The former Pacific...
Discover Award-Winning Urgent Care at Saint John’s Physician Partners
November 11, 2024 Staff Writer
When life throws health surprises your way, you shouldn’t have to wait. That’s why Saint John’s Physician Partners Urgent Care...
