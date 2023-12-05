(Video) Recap of 12th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style

@palisadesnews Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style. #christmas #holidays #venicebeach #venice #losangeles #california #fypシ ♬ original sound – palisadesnews
in News, Video
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Recap of Palisades Village Holiday Celebration

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Palisades Village welcomed the holiday season with festive style. @palisadesnews Palisades Village welcomed the hollday season with festive style #christmas...
Hard, News

Outdoor Retailer to Close Westside Store Following Marina del Rey Opening

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Staff Were Informed Months Ago That the Lease Won’t Be Renewed By Zach Armstrong Shortly after the grand opening of...

Photo: Claire College Cambridge
Hard, News

UK University Choir to Perform at St. Matthew’s Church

December 4, 2023

Read more
December 4, 2023

Their Performance Promises Masterworks From the Renaissance Era Renowned for its excellence, the esteemed Choir of Clare College, Cambridge (UK),...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Son of Coffee Billionaire Acquires Santa Monica Residence

December 4, 2023

Read more
December 4, 2023

The Residence Reportedly Features an Array of Lavish Amenities The Robb Report is reporting that after Green Mountain co-founder Bob...

Photo: Carolwood Estates
News, Real Estate

Luxurious Equestrian Estate “Paradise Found” Hits the Market in Sullivan Canyon

December 4, 2023

Read more
December 4, 2023

David Calvert-Jones Lists Renovated Cliff May Residence for $21.5 Million By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles-based businessman David Calvert-Jones is parting...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly-Built $14M Palisadian Home Includes Cabana and Private Theater

December 3, 2023

Read more
December 3, 2023

The Lower Level Invites Entertainment and Relaxation With a Wine Room and a Fully Equipped Gym In the heart of...

Photo: 1212
Hard, News

Employee Fights Suspect Breaking Into Santa Monica Restaurant

December 1, 2023

Read more
December 1, 2023

A Mere Week After the Business Underwent Extensive Renovations and a Grand Reopening By Zach Armstrong A mere week after...

Photo: Instagram: @toteme
Hard, News

International Fashion Brand Opens in Palisades Village

December 1, 2023

Read more
December 1, 2023

One in a Series of Luxurious International Clothing Brands That Have Recently Set up Shop in the Outlet Mall By...
News, Video

(Video) Popular Palisadian Road Reopens After Repairs

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

Both lanes are now unobstructed leading to the Pacific Coast Highway @palisadesnews Temescal has reopened after weeks of repairs #pacificpalisades...

Photo: X: Vice President Kamala Harris
Dining, News

Kamala Harris Highlights Venice Bakery on Small Business Saturday

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

Harris Is Seen Ordering and Enjoying Some of the Restaurant’s Chilaquiles By Zach Armstrong Vice President and former California U.S....

Photo: spin PR group
Dining, News

Holiday Pub Crawl Coming to Santa Monica

November 30, 2023

Read more
November 30, 2023

More Than 20 Bars and Restaurants Will Offer Exclusive $6-$9 Food and Drink Specials By Zach Armstrong The holidays are...
Dining, Video

(Video) Roman Pizza Chain to Open Main Street Location

November 29, 2023

Read more
November 29, 2023

Triple Beam Pizza, serving squared slices and other options, is coming to Santa Monica @palisadesnews Roman pizza chain is opening...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Draycott to Host PPCC Holiday Awards Dinner

November 29, 2023

Read more
November 29, 2023

Citizen of the Year, Golden Sparkplug, and Pride of the Palisades Awards Will Be Presented By Zach Armstrong The Pacific...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Ribbon-Cutting Event to Celebrate New & Improved Bike Paths

November 29, 2023

Read more
November 29, 2023

The Recently Finished Safe Streets for 17th Street and Michigan Avenue Project Aims to Enhance Bike and Pedestrian Safety On...

Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce
News, Upbeat

Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Coming This Weekend

November 29, 2023

Read more
November 29, 2023

The Event Is Set to Include Photo-Ops With Santa, Carnival Games, Free Food and Drinks and Live Performances The 12th...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR