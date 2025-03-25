 (Video) School of Rock Camps Provide Normalcy and Solace Amid Wildfire Destruction

For More Info, Go To Schoolofrock.com/locations/westla
March 25, 2025 Staff Writer
Santa Monica College’s Emeritus Concert Band, under the baton of Yosuke Miyoshi, will present “Sea to Shining Sea,” a free...
March 25, 2025 Staff Writer
The gallery, previously the only fine arts space in the Palisades, lost nearly all of its collection in the fire...
USACE officials reported that around 1,300 properties in the Palisades Fire impact area have yet to declare whether they will...
Google, which has occupied the property since 2011, remains under a triple-net lease that runs through October 2030 The Binoculars...
To help restaurants attract customers during the March Madness college basketball tournament, the emergency order lifts several restrictions on establishments...
Amenities include a sauna, temperature-controlled wine cellar, home theater, and an outdoor area A five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Marina del...
March 23, 2025 Staff Writer
Weir, an award-winning journalist, has reported from all 50 states and more than 50 countries, covering environmental challenges CNN Chief...
March 23, 2025 Staff Writer
As of last week, 72 homeowners had applied to rebuild in the city, while 135 submitted plans Three Pacific Palisades...
March 22, 2025 Staff Writer
H.E.A.L. founder Dr. Mandeep Johal brings cross-discipline healthcare model to L.A. Despite simmering trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada,...
Proposed Fare Hikes for Big Blue Bus: Here’s When You Can Speak Up The Santa Monica Department of Transportation’s Big...
Final course maps will be released on May 1, and organizers plan to announce race-day entertainment Runners will take to...
Preparations will take place in the summer of 2025, with some first- and second-grade classes moving to refurbished bungalows Construction...
The project aims to analyze soil and water samples from private properties, including yards, gardens, and pools Homeowners near the...
Craft Beer with a Purpose: Santa Monica Brew Works Supports LA Wildfire Relief In response to the devastating wildfires that...
March 20, 2025 Staff Writer
According to its website, the cidery traces its lineage back to family traditions in Kentucky, blending heritage with contemporary West...
Kristy Acero, The Willows DK-4th Grade Art teacher, led her students in a large-scale, collaborative project, with each grade creating...Read more
The plaintiff is seeking compensatory and punitive damages By Zach Armstrong A patron has sued Brennan’s Pub in Marina del...Read more