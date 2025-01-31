(Video) See How Mirror Mirror Med Spa Can Unlock Your Beauty

Photo: ARCANE Space
News, Upbeat

ARCANE Space to Host ‘ARTISTS for LOSS Angeles’ to Aid Fire-Affected Creatives

January 30, 2025

The event features over 40 artists, both established and emerging, who have come together to donate their work ARCANE Space...
Hard, News

Wildfire-Related Arrests Reaches 25

January 30, 2025

These arrests are part of a broader crackdown on crimes linked to the wildfires, which have included burglary and arson...
News

Quake Strong Steps Up to Help Rebuild Los Angeles

January 30, 2025

The recent wildfires in greater Los Angeles have left a devastating mark, claiming lives and destroying entire neighborhoods. For more...
News

Pacific Park Joins Effort to Support Wildfire Relief

January 30, 2025

Although the devastating Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires that took lives and scorched over 40,000 acres didn’t touch Pacific Park...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Major Renovation of Mediterranean Favorite Complete

January 30, 2025

Tajrish Restaurant has a bold new look By Nick Antonicello Tajrish Restaurant is located at 507 Washington Blvd, where Venice...
Hard, News

Amid ICE Policy Changes, SMMUSD Reaffirms Commitment as “Safe Haven”

January 30, 2025

District Pledges Continued Protection for Students Following Federal Policy Shift In response to recent changes in federal policy regarding immigration...

Photo: GoFundMe: via The Help Company
Hard, News

Fundraiser Aims to Raise $100K for Palisades’ Domestic Workers After Wildfire

January 29, 2025

GoFundMe Campaign Aims to Support Jobless Domestic Workers Post-Palisades Fire In response to the devastating effects of the Palisades Fire,...

Photo: Gov. Newsom
Hard, News

Newsom Visits Synagogue Leaders in Palisades After Wildfire

January 29, 2025

The meeting occurred at Beth Shir Shalom in Santa Monica, where some of Kehillat Israel’s activities are temporarily housed Governor...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
News, Upbeat

SMFD Launches “Community Connect” for Enhanced Emergency Response

January 28, 2025

New Tool Provides First Responders with Critical Pre-Incident Data The Santa Monica Fire Department announced Tuesday the launch of a...

Photo: GoFundMe: Julian Kalaydjian
Hard, News

Restaurants Rally Community to Help Support Staff After Devastating Fire

January 28, 2025

Reel Inn Surpasses Goal, Vittorios and Rocco’s Make Progress in Fundraising Efforts Amid the aftermath of the Pacific Palisades wildfire,...
News, Upbeat

County Supervisors Launch $32.2M Recovery Fund for Wildfire Victims

January 28, 2025

It will work in partnership with community organizations to distribute aid efficiently and equitably In response to the catastrophic wildfires,...

Photo: YouTube: @PPCC Calendar and Youtube
Hard, News

DA Hochman Promises Hard Crime Crackdown Related to Pali Fire, Warns Residents of Scams

January 28, 2025

Crackdown on Wildfire-Related Crimes Underway in Pacific Palisades By Zach Armstrong As the Pacific Palisades begins rebuilding efforts from the...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Interim City Manager Named For Santa Monica

January 28, 2025

Polachek is no stranger to Santa Monica, having served the city for nearly 20 years in various capacities The Santa...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

LA County Rolls Out Phased Debris Cleanup in Palisades Post-Fire

January 27, 2025

Starting January 28, property owners can obtain ROE forms at Disaster Recovery Centers to enroll in Phase 2 of the...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Man Sentenced for 2022 Santa Monica Beach Parking Lot Murder

January 27, 2025

Evidence from the crime scene and subsequent investigative efforts culminated in the LA County District Attorney’s Office charging  Mohamed Abou-Arabi,...

