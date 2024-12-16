(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school enrolling 475 students annually. Nationally recognized as a balanced, progressive educational leader, The Willows’ strong academic program incorporates experiential learning and thematic instruction into cutting-edge curriculum and integrates technology and the arts into the classroom. Follow us @thewillowscommschool for more updates.

