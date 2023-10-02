(Video) This Is Palisades Village at 4 a.m.

See what it’s like at the village after hours with no one around.

@palisadesnews Palisades Village after hours #palisades #pacificpalisades #california #losangeles #fypシ #afterhours #afterdark ♬ the night – Official Sound Studio
in News, Video
Related Posts
Hard, News

Teenage Girl Overdoses near Palisades Rec Center

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Earlier This Year, Reports of Illegal Teenage Activity Led LAPD to Identify the Park Area as an “Extra Patrol Location.”...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) Look Inside $3.1M “Developer’s Dream” Home With Artist’s Studio

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

The 7,801 square foot property comes with a detached guest house and a modern wood deck. @palisadesnews The 3 bedroom...

Photo: Beitler Commercial Realty
News, Real Estate

Global Surfing Association to Leave Santa Monica, Lists Main Street Office Space

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

The Association’s New Location Is Set to Be Ready by November By Zach Armstrong The office headquarters of professional surfing...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Newly Constructed Home Designed by Ken Ungar on Market for $24M

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

The Estate’s Amenities Encompass a State-Of-The-Art Gym, a Temperature-Controlled Wine Cellar, a Tasting Room, a Custom Bar, and a Movie...
News, Video

(Video) Interview With Downtown Activist on Being Attacked by Homeless Suspect

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

John Alle, co-founder of Santa Monica Coalition, was attacked in Palisades Park while filming. @palisadesnews John Alle was hospitalized after...

Photo: Lynn Soodik
Hard, News

$10K of Pickleball Equipment Destroyed in Memorial Park Arson

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

Thanks to an Outpour of Donations and Support, Storage Bins Should Be Set Up by the End of Next Week...

Photo: Facebook: @Pacific Palisades Community Council
Hard, News

Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Coming to Palisades

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Guests Can Make Their Way Through a Hay Maze or Check Out an Upcycling Art Exhibit By Zach Armstrong As...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

City Council Approves Malibu Triathlon

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

The Event Faced Potential Cancellation Due to Permitting Issues With a Flooded Underpass The Malibu Triathlon is set to proceed...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

First “Greenwave Fair” Coming to Malibu Farmers Market

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Guided Walking Tours of Legacy Park to Scout Local Birds and Wildlife Included By Zach Armstrong Activities and education will...

Photo: Instagram: @wakeandlate
Dining, News

Rebranded Breakfast Burrito Specialist Still Eyes 2023 Santa Monica Opening

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Earlier This Year, It Was Reported the Restaurant Will Expand in a Different Time Frame Than Initially Expected By Zach...
Dining, Video

(Video) Japanese-Inspired Ice Cream Parlor Opens on Montana Ave

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

mochidoki’s flavors include passion fruit and cake batter @palisadesnews Japanese-Inspired Ice Cream Parlor Opens on Montana Ave. mochidoki’s flavors include...

Photo: Instagram: @palisadesvillage
News, Upbeat

Luxury Fashion Brand Holding Exclusive Collection Launch in Palisades

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

The Event Includes Champagne and Private Styling Appointments By Zach Armstrong Bottega Veneta, an Italian luxury fashion house with a...

Photo: Facebook: Pacific Palisades Presbyterian Church
News, Upbeat

Palisades Presbyterian Church to Host Talk on Bodily Resilience

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

Fuller Theological Seminary Staff Will Hold the Talk Engage with Dean of the School of Psychology & Marriage and Family...

Photo: Instagram: @womenssurffilmfestival
News, Upbeat

Women’s Surf Film Festival Making California Debut in Venice

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

With an Array of Storytelling From Both Artists, the Festival Spotlights Inspiring Narratives of Female Surfers. The Women’s Surf Film...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, Upbeat

Free “Masters of Dance” Workshops and Classes Open by SMC

September 27, 2023

Read more
September 27, 2023

It Features a Lineup of Master Classes and Educational Workshops Led by Accomplished Dance Professionals The Santa Monica College Dance...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR