(Video) This Is Where Polo Is Played in Palisades

The Will Rogers Polo Club hosts its activities on this field in Pacific Palisades.

@palisadesnews This is where Polo happens in Palisades #polo #pacificpalisades #california #california #polohorses #fyp ♬ Cute bright hip hop(1018707) – hope music
in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Traci Park
News, Real Estate

Traci Park Honors Co-President of Palisades Organization as “Pioneer Woman of the Year”

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

Browning is the Co-President; Chair, Leadership Team of  PPTFH By Zach Armstrong In her weekly newsletter, Traci Park honored the...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Skateboard Building Offered at Upcoming ATAM Camp

June 6, 2023

Read more
June 6, 2023

Once the Skateboards Are Completed, Campers Skate Together The Academy of Technology, Art and Music Summer Camp’s Week 5 will...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Council Could Address Use of Robot Police Dogs, but It’s Not a Discussion Point

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

News Went Viral That City Council Approved a Robotic Dog By Zach Armstrong In response as to whether the Pacific...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Unsafe Bacteria Levels Found at Will Rogers State Beach

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

Warnings Were Prompted by Bacterial Levels That Exceeded Health Standards The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued advisories...

Photo: Facebook
News

Public Safety Fair Happening On June 10 For Brentwood and Pacific Palisades Residents

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

The Fair Will Take Place At Simon Meadow Palisades-Malibu YMCA By Dolores Quintana According to a press release from Councilwoman...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Coroner Identifies Deceased Body Found on Lachman Fire Road

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

A Resident Described the Man as Posed With a Towel or Sheet Around His Head By Zach Armstrong The Los...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

New Business and Personal Lines Property and Casualty Insurance Paused In California

June 5, 2023

Read more
June 5, 2023

Allstate and State Farm Say Currently Insured Homeowners Will Not Be Affected  After State Farm announced a pause on new...

Photo: Instagram: @eangels12
News, Real Estate

Revealed Photos Show Matt Damon’s Former Palisades Home

June 4, 2023

Read more
June 4, 2023

Updates Show That the Mansion Underwent a $3 Million Price Reduction Award-winning actor Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

This Is the Most Expensive Palisades Home Listed on Realtor.com

June 4, 2023

Read more
June 4, 2023

The Two-Bedroom Guest House Features a Japanese Spa Soaking Tub By Zach Armstrong The number of sales and listings is...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Scandinavian Ranch Designed by Montalba Architects on Market for Over $14.5M

June 4, 2023

Read more
June 4, 2023

The Floor Plan Encompasses a Living Room, Entertainer’s Bar, Family Room and Secondary Dining Space Nestled in the Sullivan Canyon,...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Community Council Announces Officer Nominations

June 2, 2023

Read more
June 2, 2023

Four Nominations Were Made By Zach Armstrong The Nominating Committee nominated candidates for each of the officer roles for the...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Bike Trail Between Will Rogers Beach and Santa Monica Gets an Upgrade

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Comprehensive Improvements Resulted in a Safer Experience The Marvin Braude Bike Trail, spanning 22 miles along the coast between Will...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Blood Drive Coming to Palisades Woman’s Club

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

After a Challenging Month, Red Cross Is Coming to Palisades The Red Cross Team put out this message: Time is...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Free Meals for WGA Members During Strike at Bob’s Big Boy and Swingers Diner

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Comedian and Host Drew Carey Is Paying For Meals For Striking WGA Members By Dolores Quintana As the Writers Guild...
News, Video

(Video) Come Inside This Garden-Themed Cafe in Pacific Palisades

June 1, 2023

Read more
June 1, 2023

Matthew’s Garden Cafe in the Pacific Palisades has a magnificent @palisadesnews This garden themed restaurant is in Pacific Palisades #pacificpalisades...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR