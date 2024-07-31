Villa Aurora to Host Meet the Artists Reception

Photo: Instagram: @villaaurora

The Event Will Introduce the Current Artists-In-Residence to the American Audience, Offering Insights Into Their Work and Upcoming Projects

Villa Aurora will host a “Meet the Artists” reception on Saturday, August 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at its location at 520 Paseo Miramar. The event will introduce the current artists-in-residence to the American audience, offering insights into their work and upcoming projects during their stay in Los Angeles.

The featured artists include writer Emma Braslavsky, composer Biliana Voutchkova, visual artist Fern Liberty Kallenbach Campbell, and visual artist Joram Schön. Villa Aurora, the former home of exiled German-Jewish writer Lion Feuchtwanger and his wife Marta, serves as a residence for international artists and promotes intercultural exchange between the Los Angeles arts community and its resident artists.

Villa Aurora celebrates the significant contributions of German and European artists and intellectuals of the 1930s and 40s to Southern California and continues this legacy through a variety of arts and cultural programs, including public lectures, concerts, screenings, and performances.

For more information about the event and Villa Aurora’s programs, visit https://vatmh.org/en/home-en.html.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Hard, News

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Westbound 10 Freeway in Santa Monica

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

The incident remains under investigation A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning, prompting a nearly three-hour closure...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Swimming Warning Issued For 12 Los Angeles County Beaches Due to High Bacteria Levels

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Such Warnings Have Been Issued Every Week in the Month of July  The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health...
News

The Sandwich Generation: Caring For Your Family and Your Parents

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Safeguard your parents’ independence and choose Safely Home Again Institutional care can be expensive. While that is an option for...
Dining, News

Gladstones to Host Hawaiian-Themed Summer Luau

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

The event will feature traditional Hawaiian food, tropical beverages such as Mai Tais served in pineapples and Piña Coladas in...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Juveniles Arrested for Vandalizing El Marino Language School with Hate Speech

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Culver City Police ArrestTwo Suspects After Investigation Culver City has seen an incident of vandalism that includes hate speech. Last...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Suspect Sentenced in Santa Monica Park Shooting

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

His nine-year sentence will run concurrently with his sentence for the LAPD case Angel Diaz, a 21-year-old Los Angeles resident,...

Photo: Instagram: @liandmeinnyc
Dining, News

Malibu Opens Code Enforcement Case Against Nobu Restaurant: Report

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

A Private July 4 Event Reportedly Violated City Regulations The City of Malibu has opened a code enforcement case against...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Upbeat

Memorial Park Redevelopment Project Moves Forward

July 29, 2024

Read more
July 29, 2024

This Move Is Part of a Broader Initiative to Enhance Santa Monica’s Parks and Recreation Facilities The Santa Monica City...

Photo: Facebook
News

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Angers Conservatives Over Misunderstood Drag Performance

July 29, 2024

Read more
July 29, 2024

Social Media Outrage Mistakes Dionysian Drag Tribute for Mockery of “The Last Supper” After the completion of the joyous opening...
News, Real Estate

Ben Affleck Buys $20.5 Million Home in Pacific Palisades: Report

July 29, 2024

Read more
July 29, 2024

Rumors of Marital Issues Have Intensified Since May, Actor Ben Affleck has reportedly bought a new $20.5 million mansion in...

Photo: Official
News

Governor Newsom Issues Executive Order on Homeless Encampments in California

July 26, 2024

Read more
July 26, 2024

Los Angeles Officials React to Governor’s Strongly Worded Message  Today, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that stated, “Governor...

Photo: Official
News

LA’s First Ninja Warrior Training Facility Opening Soon in Los Angeles

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Facility to Offer Comprehensive Training Programs for All Ages By Susan Payne The first dedicated ninja warrior obstacle training facility...

Photo: Sterling Reed
News, Real Estate

Spec Mansion Sale Marks Highest Deal in Palisades in Nearly Two Years

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

The Deal Was Made Within Just 18 Days on the Market The sale of a luxurious property at 538 Chautauqua...
Hard, News

Civic Auditorium Set for Revitalization Talks

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

RPG Is Expected to Present a Timeframe for Council Consideration by 2025 The Santa Monica Civic Auditorium is poised for...

Photo: Patricia Rust Creative
News, Upbeat

Acclaimed Author and Pali Charter Alum Releases New Children’s Book “I Wish I Had a Tail!”

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Rust, known for her award-winning bestseller “The King of Skittledeedoo,” has a rich background in writing for Disney in both...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR