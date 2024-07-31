Villa Aurora to Host Meet the Artists Reception

The Event Will Introduce the Current Artists-In-Residence to the American Audience, Offering Insights Into Their Work and Upcoming Projects

Villa Aurora will host a “Meet the Artists” reception on Saturday, August 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at its location at 520 Paseo Miramar. The event will introduce the current artists-in-residence to the American audience, offering insights into their work and upcoming projects during their stay in Los Angeles.

The featured artists include writer Emma Braslavsky, composer Biliana Voutchkova, visual artist Fern Liberty Kallenbach Campbell, and visual artist Joram Schön. Villa Aurora, the former home of exiled German-Jewish writer Lion Feuchtwanger and his wife Marta, serves as a residence for international artists and promotes intercultural exchange between the Los Angeles arts community and its resident artists.

Villa Aurora celebrates the significant contributions of German and European artists and intellectuals of the 1930s and 40s to Southern California and continues this legacy through a variety of arts and cultural programs, including public lectures, concerts, screenings, and performances.



For more information about the event and Villa Aurora’s programs, visit https://vatmh.org/en/home-en.html.