Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds
* Cyclist Rushed to Trauma Center after Collision with RV on PCH
* ‘Village for Vets’ to Host Charity Event for Veterans Next Week
.
Lynne Cohen Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Kickin’ Cancer with Brentwood 5K
November 2, 2022 Staff Writer
The event returns November 13 to San Vicente Boulevard By Susan Payne This month, the Lynne Cohen Foundation celebrates 20...
Local Gallery Hosts Live Art Auction This Sunday Showcasing Rare Works
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
Botanical Drug Lozenge Shows Promising Results Combating Oral Cancer
Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster
1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Drop in High-End Home Sales Impacting LA’s Luxury Real Estate Market
October 31, 2022 Staff Writer
44 percent drop in high-end home sales in Los Angeles, Redfin report shows By Dolores Quintana According to a recent...
Home on Property Destroyed by Woolsey Fore Hits Market for $6 Million
October 31, 2022 Staff Writer
4,400-square-foot property Maliview residence for sale in Malibu By Dolores Quintana A new estate designed by famed Malibu-based architect Amit...
Sugar Ray Leonard Re-Lists $45M Home For Third Time: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 31st, 2022
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* “American Pie” Producer Chris Weitz Buys Palisades Home For $7.7M* Sugar Ray Leonard...
Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Jury Awards Family of Special Needs Twins $45 Million in Abuse Lawsuit Against SMMUSD
October 28, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Twins physically abused by behavioral aid, according to lawsuit By Sam Catanzaro A jury last week ruled that the Santa...
Santa Monica Auctions Announces Return of Longtime Annual Fall Auction
October 28, 2022 Staff Writer
Robert Berman’s beloved event returns to Bergamot Station on November 6 By Susan Payne Santa Monica Auctions, an independently owned...
Column: Heidi Feldstein Soto Is the Giant Slayer in the Race for LA City Attorney!
October 27, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello Hydee Feldstein Soto spent decades overcoming institutional hurdles to become one of the country’s most respected attorneys,...
Pearl Dragon Not Renewing Lease
October 27, 2022 Staff Writer
Lease to end in 2025 for Palisades Village space By Dolores Quintana Pearl Dragon located in the Palisades Village, a...
Ghost Stories From Local Historic Bar Offering Spooky Cocktails
October 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...
Los Angeles Second Priciest City in United States for Burger and Fries
October 27, 2022 Staff Writer
Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana One of America’s...
Brentwood and Bel Air Among Local Neighboods Experiencing Antisemitic Incidents
October 26, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements By Sam Catanzaro and Dolores Quintana There has...
