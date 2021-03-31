Virtual Environmental Center and Garden-Themed Environmental Gifts for Seniors

City of Malibu Observes the 51st Anniversary of Earth Day 

April is Earth Month, and the City of Malibu is observing this important environmental movement by encouraging residents to participate in local Earth Month activities including programs for seniors as well as the City’s electronic and household hazardous waste collection and document shredding day.

All the events are free of charge and open to the public with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

“Malibu has always been a champion of addressing climate change and protecting the environment,” said Mayor Mikke Pierson. “I invite all residents to join me this Earth Month and be part of the environmental education and community participation opportunities and recycling events so that together we can preserve Malibu’s natural beauty for generations to come.”

April 22 marks the 51st Earth Day, the world’s largest event focused on protecting our planet. All month long during Earth Month in April, the City will post regular tips on social media about how to conserve energy and water, reduce waste and shrink your carbon footprint so we can fight climate change.

During the ongoing pandemic, cancelled indoor events presented an opportunity for many to reconnect with nature. It became increasingly important for us to stay connected with one another, while staying physically apart. Part of the City’s response to COVID-19 was bringing programs and resources to residents to prioritize health well-being and environmental awareness. The Virtual Environmental Center features programs, activities and classes designed to help people at home stay engaged. In addition to online activities such as the Earth Day 2021 Virtual Fair information about in-person events is available at MalibuCity.org/VirtualEnviro.

International Dark Sky Week

During the week of April 5-12, residents are invited to join the Dark Skies movement to reduce light pollution which impacts nocturnal animals. The International Dark-Sky Association promotes solutions that allow people to appreciate dark, star-filled skies while enjoying the benefits of responsible outdoor lighting. In 2020, the City implemented Dark Sky requirements for commercial and recreation zones to preserve Malibu’s nighttime sky and to protect local wildlife. Learn more about light pollution at idsw.darksky.org

Recycle Day

On Saturday, April 17, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, residents can wrap up their spring cleaning at the City’s free household hazardous waste and electronic waste collection and secure document shred day. Drop off latex paint, motor oil, batteries and electronics, and bring confidential papers to shred onsite (limit five standard-size boxes per household). Located in the upper parking lot of Malibu City Hall. All attendees are asked to wear a face covering and remain in their vehicles with windows closed. For more information visit MalibuCity.org/EnviroCalendar

Senior Center Spring Go-Go Gifts Program

On Tuesday, April 27, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Senior Center members can pick up a free garden-themed kit and fun spring gift bag at Malibu Bluffs Park. Participants must stay in their vehicle, wear a face covering, and exit the parking lot upon receipt of a gift bag. RSVP by calling 310-456-2489, ext. 357 or emailing LCrespo@malibucity.org.

