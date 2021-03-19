Virtual Julia Morgan Legacy Event in Honor of Women’s History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Annenberg Community Beach House and Santa Monica Conservancy present a special commemoration of architect Julia Morgan, California’s first licensed woman architect.

Join Morgan scholar Karen McNeill, Ph.D. on Sunday, March 21 at 3 p.m. for her talk entitled Julia Morgan and the Men Who Built Hearst Castle, followed by a brief Q and A. A leading expert on Julia Morgan, Dr. McNeill’s work focuses on women and gender in the architectural profession as well as how Progressive Era women used the built environment to expand their roles in society as consumers, reformers, educators, and professionals.

Morgan is known for her collaboration with William Randolph Hearst to create Hearst Castle in San Simeon. She left a legacy of more than 700 projects in her nearly five decades of practice. Posthumously awarded the AIA’s highest honor, a Gold Medal, her brilliant and pioneering work continues to gain public recognition. At the Beach House, Morgan designed the Guest House and pool, which comprise the site’s historic core.

Register for the free virtual event at juliamorganlegacy2021.eventbrite.com.