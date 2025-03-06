Water Ban to End, Power Lines to be Buried in Palisades as Recovery Efforts Accelerate

Photo: Getty

Officials outlined the record-setting removal of hazardous debris and unprecedented utility restoration

Nearly two months after wildfires devastated the Pacific Palisades, Mayor Karen Bass announced Thursday that the city will lift the “Do Not Drink” water notice on Friday, marking a major milestone in one of the fastest recovery efforts in California history.

The announcement, made at the city’s new Unified Utilities Rebuild Operations Center, comes as power and water restoration efforts have significantly outpaced initial expectations. Officials also highlighted rapid progress in debris removal, hazard mitigation, and infrastructure rebuilding, all aimed at expediting the return of displaced residents.

“In the two months since the devastating fires broke out, we’ve made historic progress in rebuilding,” Bass said. “Water and power have been restored, and last week, we completed Phase 1 of the debris removal process – both months ahead of expectations. We’re leading the fastest recovery effort in modern California history, and we won’t stop until this community is made whole.”

Key Recovery Milestones

City officials outlined several major recovery efforts, including the record-setting removal of hazardous debris and unprecedented utility restoration. The first phase of debris clearing, which typically takes several months, was completed in just 28 days, removing more than 300 tons of hazardous materials.

In comparison, recovery efforts from the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California, took over a year to restore clean drinking water. In the Palisades, water and power have been reinstated in under 60 days, allowing for the gradual return of residents to standing homes.

“We know that this recovery process isn’t just about rebuilding structures; it’s about making sure people can return home safely and as soon as possible,” said Councilwoman Traci Park. “This is a critical step in that process.”

Infrastructure and Policy Changes

As part of the rebuild, the city has committed to undergrounding power lines in the Palisades, reinforcing burn areas against potential landslides, and expediting the rebuilding process for homeowners. Officials also detailed new city ordinances aimed at protecting residents, including a temporary ban on residential evictions for those housing wildfire survivors and restrictions on price gouging for essential services.

Additionally, four new Impacted Worker and Family Recovery Centers have opened to provide financial assistance, job placement services, and youth programs to affected residents.

Preparing for Water Use

With the lifting of the water ban, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has advised residents to flush their plumbing systems before resuming regular water use. Residents are encouraged to remove faucet aerators, flush outside and indoor plumbing, and run appliances like dishwashers and washing machines on an empty cycle to clear any residual contamination.

LADWP crews will continue testing water quality to ensure safety, and officials have emphasized their commitment to long-term resiliency planning for utilities in the region.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, Upbeat

Community Leaders Reflect on Palisades History and Loss in Upcoming Event

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

The event, part of the Santa Monica Mosaic series, will feature longtime residents and historians sharing personal stories and reflections...

Photo: Instagram: @descroissantsparis
Dining, News

Acclaimed French Bakery to Expand to Santa Monica

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

The expansion to Santa Monica marks the latest chapter for the bakery, which has been recognized for its buttery, flaky...
Hard, News

Rep. Lieu Says Trump “Made America Weaker” After Zelensky Meeting

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Lieu warned that the administration’s approach sends a dangerous message about America’s global leadership Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) sharply criticized...
News, Video

(Video) Venice Boardwalk Emptied Amid Heavy Downpour

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Heavy Rain Drenched the Venice Boardwalk on Wednesday, Almost Completely Emptying the Tourist Hot Spot of People. Heavy Rain Drenched...

Photo: Instagram: @palisadesbasketball
News, Upbeat

Palisades Dolphins Basketball Secures Playoff Victory, Advances to Next Round

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

With the victory, Palisades advances to face North High School (Bakersfield) in the next round on Thursday The Palisades High...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Palisades’ Real Estate Values Show Resiliency Following Wildfires

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Home Prices Hold Steady as Burned Lots Flood the Market, Demand Remains Strong Eight weeks after the devastating Palisades Fire,...
Hard, News

Residents Urged to Prepare for Possible Flooding and Mudslides Ahead of Heavy Rain

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Severe Weather Could Disrupt Roads and Force Evacuations The National Weather Service has issued a forecast for heavy rainfall across...
Hard, News

Volunteer Beach Cleanup at Dockweiler to Address Environmental Recovery

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Heal the Bay invites community members to join the Nothin’ But Sand Beach Cleanup on March 15, focusing on wildfire...

Photo: LA County
News, Upbeat

Major Bank’s Palisades Branch Reopens After Wildfire Closure

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Some Local businesses, including a hardware store and supermarket, also resume operations as the community recovers A major bank branch...

Photo: Instagram: @katebeckinsale
Hard, News

Owner of Iconic Santa Monica Costume Shop Dies at 90

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Boschet’s store attracted a devoted clientele, including celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Steve Martin, and Victoria Tennant Ursula Boschet, the...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Notification Forms for Eviction Protections and Rent Relief Now Available for Wildfire-Impacted Tenants

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

The protections, which remain in effect through July 31, 2025, allow eligible tenants to notify their landlords of financial hardship...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Palisades Residents Divided Over Affordable Housing Project: REPORT

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

A contention point is a developer’s plan to turn his destroyed gas station into an eight-story apartment building As Pacific...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Six-Unit Multi-Family Marina del Rey Property Hits Market for $3.3M

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Two top-floor vacant units are adjacent, allowing the possibility of combining them into a larger living space A six-unit multi-family...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Plans Surface For Memorial Park Redevelopment Project

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Construction of the expanded park is expected to proceed in stages based on funding and approvals The City of Santa...
News, Video

(Video) How Safely Home Again Helps Age-In-Place at Home and Cuts Risk of Re-Hospitalization

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Go To Safelyhomeagain.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/xwoTFv7YNV For More Info pic.twitter.com/JQPFeU45ew — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) March 3, 2025

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR