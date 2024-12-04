Watermark Communities Create Colorful, Enriched Lives

Every day, an assisted living facility in Beverly Hills, tucked into a charming neighborhood, celebrates the power of the human spirit.

The Watermark at Beverly Hills, a boutique-style assisted living residence and luxury senior living lifestyle, believes every person — no matter where they come from, how they look, what they believe, who they love, what they can do, or how old they are — deserves a life filled with purpose, possibility and joy.

From California to Texas, New York to Florida, The Watermark residents demonstrate what it truly means to create colorful, enriched lives on their terms. For more than 30 years, The Watermark has relentlessly focused on transforming senior care by creating extraordinary and innovative communities where people thrive — where the human spirit flourishes.

“We do assisted living differently. Customized care and choice are the order of the day. Our expert support is tailored to your needs, on your schedule — not ours,” said James Howland, the executive director. “Just imagine your favorite boutique hotel, then add extraordinary cuisine, fun events, interesting classes and unsurpassed personalized care.”

The Watermark at Beverly Hills boasts 14 different plans for its residents to match their needs and lifestyle. Each newly renovated luxury studios and one-bed apartments feature designer kitchenettes, high ceilings, private balconies to enjoy the warm California sun, and a variety of safety and security features to enhance residents’ lives.

In an elegantsetting dedicated to helping residents feel comfortable and content, The Watermark takes care of the day-to-day so you can focus on fun — social activities, classes and outings to keep you learning, laughing and connecting with others.

Offering boutique assisted living and short-term stays, The Watermark residents found the home to be a close-knit community, quant, and a place where neighbors become friends.

With its premier location minutes from Rodeo Drive, The Watermark’s wide variety of amenities and services set the community apart: extraordinary outings, dining, 24/7 associate support, catering and in-room dining, complete building, residence and grounds maintenance, computer and technology center, delicious healthy meals, dry cleaning services, elegant dining room, fitness center, housekeeping, library, move-in coordination service, pantry program, personal shoppers, salon and barber services, transportation services and more!

“We’re committed to supporting you every step of the way, ensuring your family member’s transition is handled with comfort and reassurance,” Howland said.

In Beverly Hills, The Watermark is surrounded by world-class dining, shopping, entertainment and culture. Residents can enjoy a small-town atmosphere with all the benefits of Los Angeles living; including mild, year-round climate, luxury shops and restaurants, cultural attractions, beautiful beaches and sporting events. From its highly trained associates to its full suite of amenities and supportive services, every aspect of The Watermark is designed with your well-being in mind. For both assisted living and short-term stays, The Watermark offers an enriching change of pace ideal for seniors, caregivers and loved ones alike. Enjoy the comfort of home as you relax, recharge and recuperate at your own pace.

For more information about The Watermark at Beverly Hills community, visit watermarkcommunities.com.

in News
