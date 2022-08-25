Westside BBQ Joint Expanding to Redondo Beach

Holy Cow BBQ opening in the South Bay at the end of the month

By Dolores Quintana

Holy Cow BBQ is opening a new location in Redondo Beach at the end of the month. The “Comfort Food California Style” restaurant already has locations in West Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Culver City. As their website states, their food is made with “slow smoked goodness” and the restaurant’s philosophy is that “BBQ is the quintessential American fate and everyone has a favorite style, flavor, cooking method, and sauce. At Holy Cow BBQ, we’ve been on a mission to find the best of the U.S. and bring it to Los Angeles….in a relaxed, welcoming ‘NO ATTITUDE’ restaurant ideal for friends and family to dig in, get messy, be loud and enjoy the king of comfort foods.”

Via an emailed statement, Rob Serritella, Head Pitmaster and Founder of Holy Cow BBQ said, “When the space came available in Redondo Beach the team was very enthusiastic. Our first location opened in Santa Monica almost 8 years ago now. We love the beach cities and are proud to be a part of Redondo as we continue to grow our BBQ footprint in California! Opening day is Tuesday, August 23.”

Holy Cow has a Holy Lunch and Dinner menus and serves a variety of BBQ meats: BBQ pulled chicken, Carolina pulled pork, Texas brisket, Santa Maria tri-tip, mesquite smoked turkey breast, baby backs, hot links, and beef ribs as well as wings and “nuggs”. You can order plates with your BBQ of choice, a Holy roll, and one of their scratch sides, or a Big BBQ sampler, four types of meat, two scratch sides, and two Holy rolls. The restaurant also has Rooster’s fried chicken as an option. The scratch sides include items such as kettle beans, collard greens, house slaw and smashed taters. You can order off their Snack menu, loaded taters, holy fries, or cornbread, for something lighter or as an accompaniment to the restaurant’s “Sandos” or sandwiches, like The Hog “Slow-smoked Carolina pulled pork, Carolina sauce, slaw, crispy onion, B&B pickles” or the Fried Chicken Sando “Original or Buffalo style Buttermilk Battered Fried Chicken Breast, Honey-Ale Mustard, Vermont Cheddar, B&B Pickles, Brioche Bun.” Yes, there are salads, but they do feature meat like the BBQ Chop with the option of tri-tip or grilled chicken. For a limited time, the restaurant does offer sliders with pulled pork, brisket and tri-tip.

Holy Cow’s dessert option is unique. The restaurant serves what they call The Little Pie, which is a single-serving mini pie with options like nana cream, chocolate sprinkle, cherry baby, sweet potato and the big cookie.