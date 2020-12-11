Westside Food Scene: Williams-Sonoma Closing, Popular Sushi Restaurant Moving

Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020

By Kerry Slater

Michelin-Starred Sushi Restaurant Relocating to Santa Monica

Michelin-Starred sushi restaurant Shunji is reportedly relocating to Santa Monica. As reported by Eater LA, chef-owner Shunji Nakao seems to be planning to move the restaurant–currently at 12244 West Pico Boulevard–to 3003 Ocean Park Boulevard in Santa Monica. Eater notes that the move is likely a relocation, not an expansion, due to a longtime dispute between the city, local stakeholders and the property owner–who wants to tear down the architecturally-unique, circular building that currently houses Shunji. 

Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside 

Randy’s Donuts is opening in a Santa Monica space that used to house a coffee shop but minus one iconic feature of the popular donut shop. Next year, the popular LA donut shop Randy’s Donuts will open in Santa Monica at 829 Wilshire Boulevard, the former home of a popular Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf location that closed this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Santa Monica announcement comes following the announcement of the opening of a Torrance location. The Torrance opening took place on Tuesday, December 1 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Santa Monica location won’t open until early spring 2021 according to Randy’s Donuts representatives. 

Brentwood Mexican Seafood Restaurant Closes 

Mexican seafood restaurant Maradentro has permanently closed. Located at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Barrington Avenue, the eatery from chef Jesse Gomez–of restaurants Maradentro Studio City, Mercados and Yxta Cocina–now has a for lease sign out front, as reported by Toddrickallen. “We are sad to announce that Maradentro is permanently closed. I will miss your walls, your food, your drinks, but mostly the people who made this such a great restaurant. If you enjoyed a meal here, thank you. If you worked here, thank you even more,” Gomez wrote on the food group’s website

Williams-Sonoma Closing Beverly Hills Location 

Upscale cookware store Williams-Sonoma is closing their Beverly Hills location, leaving just one more Westside storefront for the chain. “We are closing this location,” reads a sign in the front window of the Beverly Hills location at 339 Beverly Drive, Toddrickallen reports. With the closing of the Beverly Hills location, the Santa Monica store on Montan Avenue will be the last Williams-Sonoma on the Westside. 

Related Posts
Dr. Nell Smircina, Owner and Director of PIQUE Health. Photos: Courtesy.
News, Westside Wellness

PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...
Crime, News

Palisades Crime Update: Keep Second Story Windows Locked!

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include an attempted burglary via a second-floor window. Learn more in the latest Pacific Palisades...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
News, Video

Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green: Palisades Today – December, 10, 2020

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green * Hundreds Of...
News, Video

Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier

December 9, 2020

Read more
December 9, 2020

While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...

"But as infections of the virus accelerated across California this fall, some other tactics ordered by authorities like Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state health department and most county health officers looked a lot like guesswork, seemingly flailing at the virus without much science to back the moves."
News, Opinion, Westside Wellness

Will Flailing at the Virus Do Much Good?

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It is well established that wearing face masks confers a high degree of protection from the...
News, Video

9th Grade Pali High Student Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition: Palisades Today – December, 7, 2020

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 9th Grader Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition *...
News, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Jack in the Box Redevelopment Hearing Today

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

By Toi Creel Pacific Palisades residents will be able to make their voices heard about a proposed Jack in the...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment

December 6, 2020

Read more
December 6, 2020

Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
Fire, News

LAFD Red Flag No Parking Restrictions Update

December 4, 2020

Read more
December 4, 2020

LAFD to lift restrictions Los Angeles fire officials have provided an update on Red Flag Parking Restrictions currently in place...
News, Video

Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush Fire: Palisades Today – December, 3, 2020

December 4, 2020

Read more
December 4, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens

December 4, 2020

Read more
December 4, 2020

A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...
Dining, News

Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?

December 4, 2020

Read more
December 4, 2020

To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it...

Photo: Obicà Mozzarella Bar (Facebook).
Dining, News

Mozzarella Bar Closes Westside Locations

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

Obicà Mozzarella Bar closes Santa Monica and Century City locations. By Kerry Slater A Westside restaurant known for flying in...
News

Eflyn Launches Shopify Self Serve Checkout Kiosk to Help Businesses Stay Open With Contactless Purchasing

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

Digital display and software company Eflyn rolls out Shopify kiosk to help local businesses stay open with contactless purchasing. By...

