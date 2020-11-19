As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf course into affordable housing apartments. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
Another Dangerous Palisades Street Gets Saftey Improvements
November 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Corona del Mar and Chautauqua Boulevard getting adding signage and more By Chad Winthrop A key intersection in Pacific Palisades...
Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination
November 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive: Palisades Today – November, 16, 2020
November 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive * Increased...
Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate
November 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Robbery Victim Punched in Face
Pacific Paliasdes crime update Submitted by LADP Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes a victim was...
Samohi Community Attempting to Stop History Building Demolition
Members of the Santa Monica High School community are attempting to stop the demolition of the 85-year-old History Building. Learn...
Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?
A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...
Homeless Man Arrested in Connection to Malibu Brush Fire
Fire breaks out near encampment early Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies arrested a homeless man in...
Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
Pali Crime Update: Thief Enters Through 2nd Story Window, Takes Money and Jewelry
Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a thief...
Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? Palisades Today – November, 12, 2020
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? * President...
Hiker Sustained Serious Injuries in Fall Near Pacific Palisades
26-year-old man transported to hosptial in serious condition Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro A man was transported to a hospital in...
Restaurants File Claim to Recover $100M From California
Restaurant owners say they are being unfairly penalized for following the law and being charged for permits that can’t use...
LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants
November 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
