Westside Pumpkin Patch Mr. Bones Celebrates 35 Years of Service

Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded even more, see what’s new in this video.
Video sponsored by Santa Monica College.
Meet the Adoptable Pets at Santa Monica Animal Shelter’s Fall Adoption Drive
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
Canyon Charter Classroom Replacement To Begin By End Of Year
October 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Canyon Charter Elementary School Classroom Replacement To Begin By End Of Year*...
LA City Council Remains in Disarray as Cedillo and de Leon Still Refuse to Resign
October 18, 2022 Staff Writer
Pressure continues to mount on Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to resign By Dolores Quintana As the pressure continues to...
Local Artist Asks for Return of Stolen Paintings After Gallery Break in
October 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
LAFD Contains Pacific Palisades Brush Fire
October 17, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Sunday night brush fire contained with no damaged structures By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Fire Department crews prevented a Pacific...
Is Pacific Palisades Currently a Buyers Market or a Seller’s Market? Palisades Real Estate Report – October 17th 2022
October 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Kim Kardashian Buys Beachfront Malibu Home For $70M* Is Pacific Palisades Currently a...
$80,000 Per Month for Bel-Air The One’s Electricity Bills
A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...
Adam Sandler Pays $4.1 Million for Palisades House
Actor and comedian buys 1,840 square foot ranch house By Dolores Quintana Actor and filmmaker Adam Sandler has purchased a...
President Biden Visits West Los Angeles VA as Veterans Protest Purple Line Extension
October 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
Malibu City Council Declares Local Emergency to Facilitate Removal of Homeless Encampments During Peak Wildfire Season
The Malibu City Council approved declaring a local state of emergency on September 27, 2022, initiating a program for reducing...
LA City Council Scandal Continues as Nury Martinez and Ron Herrera Resign
Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon still in office as of Thursday afternoon By Dolores Quintana Condemnations against the racist...
Local Artist Collective Hosts Live Shows and Wine Tasting in Unique Places
October 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations..Video sponsored by...
Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.
October 13, 2022 Staff Writer
New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...
Local Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List
October 12, 2022 Staff Writer
Tallula’s, Nobu and more make list By Dolores Quintana Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants...
Local Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games
October 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games..Video sponsored by School of Rock.
