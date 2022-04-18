Westside Regional Alliance of Councils To Hold Candidate Debates

Photo: Getty Photos

Two debates with candidates for Council District 11 and LA County Supervisor District 3

Westside Regional Alliance of Councils will hold a Zoom debate with candidates to replace outgoing City Councilmember Mike Bonin in City Council District 11 on Monday, April 25. Six of the candidates will be attending. Some of the cities within this city council district are Pacific Palisades, Marina Del Rey, Mar Vista, Palms, Sawtelle and Venice. 

You will find the following candidates at this Zoom debate, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Erin Darling
Greg Good
Jim Murez
Mike Newhouse
Traci Park
Allison Holdorff Polhill

You can attend this debate through the Zoom webinar link here

The Westside Regional Alliance of Councils is also holding a candidate debate among the candidates who seek to replace Sheila Kuehl as Los Angeles County Supervisor in District Three. Supervisor Kuehl is retiring and the three candidates for her seat will debate via Zoom meeting on Wednesday, April 27 starting at 7:00 p.m. for two hours. The debate will end at 9:00 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors District Three contains Pacific Palisades, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, The Santa Monica Mountain area and the Western San Fernando Valley among other cities. 

The candidates attending are:

Bob Herzberg
Lindsay Horvath
Henry Stern

You can attend this debate through the Zoom webinar link here.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

Candidates Set To Speak At Two Upcoming Public Forums: Palisades Today – April 18th, 2022

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Candidates Set To Speak At Two Upcoming Public Forums* “A Run For...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Poll Finds That Many Californians Feel Economic Anxiety About Housing Costs

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Poll also finds that some Californians have considered moving away By Dolores Quintana A new poll released this week showed...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA Business Council Warns That The City Can’t Build Enough Housing Without Major Policy Changes

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Council calls for sweeping reform By Dolores Quintana The LA Business Council (LABC) has given the City of Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Muse Rocker Buys Pacific Palisades Mansion Off Market

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Musician has left Laurel Canyon for the pedigreed Palisades By Dolores Quintana Drummer and co-founder of rock band Muse, Dominic...

Photo: Courtesy of Robert Zymet
News

DeCarrera Fine Art Can Help You Navigate The Art World

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Robert Zymet is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world. By Dolores Quintana Have...
News

Malibu Considering Sending Homeless People Outside City for Shelter

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Plan would house homeless people within city limits in other municipalities By Dolores Quintana In a special Malibu City Council...

P-102, a six-week old mountain lion kitten, was found with three different types of anticoagulant rodenticide (AR) compounds in her liver. Photo: National Park Service
News

Orphan Mountain Lion Kittens Found Last Year Test Positive for Rodenticide Poisoning, Feline Panleukopenia

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

A necropsy report shows that two kittens, P-100 and P-102, discovered last November in a Thousand Oaks office complex as...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...

Field crew workers from seasons past working in the Santa Monica Mountains. Photo: NPS / Lacey Cunningham.
News, Upbeat Beat

Get Paid $17 an Hour to Work in the Santa Monica Mountains for National Parks Service

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

NPS looking for field crew members for 2022 season The National Parks Service (NPS) is looking for field crew members...
News, Video, Wellness

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...

Paul Revere Charter Middle School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, Education, News

Thieves Steal Apple TVs From Paul Revere Middle School

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Suspects remain at large in connection to April 2 incident  By Sam Catanzaro  Paul Revere Middle School suffered a burglary...
News, Video

Two Local Pali High School Students Robbed in Local Alley: Palisades Today – April 11th, 2022

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Two Local Pali High School Students Robbed in Local Alley* LA County...
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 9, 2022

Read more
April 9, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Work Begins on $900 Million LAX Metro Station

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Project expected to be completed by 2024 By Dolores Quintana Work is finally beginning on the $900 million Metro project...
News, Real Estate

Secret Service Pays $30K Monthly to Live Near Hunter Biden in Malibu

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Hunter Biden’s Secret Service security detail pays over $30,000 a month to live near the President’s son...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR