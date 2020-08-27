Westside Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

Pizzana Brentwood. Photo: Facebook.

Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released

By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater

The prestigious California Michelin Guide–which included a handful of Westside restaurants in its previous edition–will still continue in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic began, inspectors had already put together the information they needed. Michelin reps told the San Francisco Chronicle that despite the fact inspectors are currently visiting New York restaurants, they will not be making a return to California. This means many of the rated restaurants will be given acclaim based on indoor dining services that for the majority of eateries have not been offered since March.

The guide functions off a rating system of one, two or three stars, with only the most prestigious of restaurants achieving the coveted three-star rating. The Michelin guide was first published in 1900 by the tire company as a way to get European travelers to drive and visit their local restaurants. It has turned into a well-known guide book with even a one-star rating being considered a huge accomplishment.

“restaurants may receive zero to 3 stars for the quality of their food based on five criteria: quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavor and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits,” Michelin said.

While no Pacific Palisades restaurants earned a star in 2019, several Westside restaurants did so.

Restaurants to earn Michelin’s recommendations on the Westside include Rustic Canyon in Santa Monica, n/naka in Culver City, Mori Sushi on Pico Boulevard and Shunji Japanese Cuisine in West LA.

Several of the prominent 2019 California eateries are now permanently close or face an uncertain future due to COVID-19. On the Westside, this includes Travis Lett’s MTN on Abbot Kinney, which closed permanently in June of this year and earned a 2019 Michelin recommendation. In addition, Michael’s on Third Street in Santa Monica, which garnered a recommendation last year, was subject of a recent Los Angeles Magazine article titled “Michael’s, the Launching Pad for California Cuisine, Faces an Uncertain Future”

Last year’s guide was released in June 2019, but a release date for the 2020 guide has not been announced.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
The 17300 block of Sunset Boulevard where a woman was robbed exiting her vehicle recently. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Victim’s Purse Stolen Exiting Vehicle

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a woman...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Sandwich Month on the Westside

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

From “The Godmother” at Bay Cities in Santa Monica to custom offerings at Jackson Market in Culver City, the Westside...
News, Video

PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility: Palisades Today – August, 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility * LA Public...
Dining, Video

The Many Flavors Of Coffee

August 26, 2020

Read more
August 26, 2020

Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
Health, News

County to ‘Think About’ Schools, Businesses Reopening if Lower COVID-19 Transmission Rates Remain

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...
News, Westside Wellness

Column: How to Play it Safe to Prevent Deadly Heat Exhaustion

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

By Shawn McCann  As the Southland region broils in a summer heatwave, the coronavirus pandemic has created additional concern for...
News, Video

Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation: Palisades Today – August, 24, 2020

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation * AirBnb Cracking...

Photo: Pacific Palisades Farmers Market (Facebook).
News

Palisades Farmers Market Reopening

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Weekly market to return August 30 By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Farmers Market is returning very soon after shutting...
Homeless, News

City of LA’s Top Homeless Advisor Resigns

August 22, 2020

Read more
August 22, 2020

By Toi Creel Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top advisor on homelessness Christina Miller has told her colleagues she will...

"Californians realize that using their own cars, especially if they ride only with others sheltering with them, is about as safe as staying home," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News, Opinion

Has Coronavirus Killed the Mass Transit Boom?

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist For most of the last 30 years, California saw a mass transit boom stretching...

Shane Thomas. Photo: GuFundMe.
News, Sports

Pali High Mourns Death of Shane Thomas: Soccer Player and ‘Beautiful Soul’

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

17-year-old Shane Thomas passes away while practicing soccer By Sam Catanzaro Palisades Charter High School mourned this week the death...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: National Bacon Lover’s Day on the Westside

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

August 20 is National Bacon Lover’s Day. Here are four Westside eateries catering to the taste buds of local bacon...

The former Taste in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Courtesy.
Dining, News

Popular Pacific Palisades Eatery No Longer

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Taste–a popular Pacific Palisades Californian cuisine eatery–has closed. Learn more in...
News, Video

Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit

August 20, 2020

Read more
August 20, 2020

A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and...
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

August 18, 2020

Read more
August 18, 2020

The latest Pacific Palisades crime updated submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Stolen Vehicle 17300 Pacific Coast Hwy,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR