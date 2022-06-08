What Is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Los Angeles?

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Survey finds that Five Guys is the most popular chain in the Los Angeles area

By Dolores Quintana

Top Agency, or Test Optimize Perform – a collaborative team of marketing agencies that collect and analyze data, has released its list of the top five restaurants in each state and across thirty of the nation’s biggest cities. 

For the state of California, as of June of 2022, Top Agency’s data says that these are the top five restaurants:

  • QDoba Mexican Eats
  • In-N-Out Burger
  • Chik-fil-A
  • Charley’s Philly Steaks
  • Chipoltle Mexican Grill

According to the study and as reported by KTLA the Top Agency study found , “In California, there was a 49% increase in fast food consumption in 2021. That ranks 10th out of the 50 states in the country. According to the study, California as a whole chose McDonald’s as its most popular fast food restaurant.”

The top five restaurants in Los Angeles, per the Top Agency study are:

  1. Five Guys
  2. Chipotle Mexican Grill
  3. In-N-Out Burger
  4. McDonald’s
  5. Chick-fil-A

Even though In-N-Out is one of the area’s seemingly most popular restaurants, one that was founded in the San Gabriel Valley and is large part of the Southern California fast food scene, the iconic burger chain is ranked third out of the top five. It’s somewhat shocking that a chain that gets so much attention, in a time where hamburgers chains are realizing the most gains in sales, according to the study. In-n-Out restaurants realized a gain of 54% increase in traffic throughout the country in 2022, but that still wasn’t enough to give the chain the top spot on its home turf. Five Guys, a chain from Virginia took the top spot, and McDonald’s fast casual Mexican restaurant took second place.

Chik-fil-A, from Georgia, came in fifth place after a fourth place showing by the venerable McDonald’s.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@TheDraycottRestaurant).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Draycott Bringing Back Balloons and Bubbles

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

Event making its return Tuesday for the first time in two years By Dolores Quintana The Draycott Restaurant is bringing...
News

Runoff Set for LA City Council District 11 Race

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

Erin Darling and Traci Park finish in first and second place in race to replace Mike Bonin By Sam Catanzaro...

The 2019 Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News, Upbeat Beat

Palisades July 4th Parade Entry Deadline This Week

June 7, 2022

Read more
June 7, 2022

The Palisades Americanism Parade Association (PABA) has announced that payment of the cost to enter floats or other units in...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness Discusses Using City-Owned Property for Shelters

June 7, 2022

Read more
June 7, 2022

City Controller Ron Galperin speaks at recent PPTFH meeting By Dolores Quintana City Controller Ron Galperin was invited by the...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Officials Warn of Ecstasy Pills Contaminated With Fentanyl as Three Santa Monica Students Recover From Overdose

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Warning comes after three SMMUSD students recover from overdose  By Sam Catanzaro Officials are warning of a large number of...

Centennial Park in Venice near the Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library. Photo: Nick Antonicello.
News

Los Angeles City Councilmember Looks to Ban Homeless Encampments Near Libraries

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Joe Buscaino introduces motion over the weekend   By Sam Catanzaro Two days after the Los Angeles City Council voted to...
News, Video

Elon Musk Tweets Endorsement For L.A Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso: Palisades Today – June 6th, 2022

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Elon Musk Tweets Endorsement For L.A Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso* Palisades Library...

The solarium from a 1930s estate in Brentwood Park. Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Tech Entrepreneur Saves Classic 1930s Estate From Demolition

June 5, 2022

Read more
June 5, 2022

John Herring buys Brentwood Park estate for $12.8 million By Dolores Quintana Tech CEO John Hering has saved a classic...

Left to right: Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, Anthony Diaz, Jose Barron and SMPD Chief Ramon Batista in February during the SMPD Citizen Award ceremony. Photo: SMPD.
News

Two Westside Men Honored for Saving Police Officer From Cardiac Arrest

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Jose Barron and Anthony Diaz honored for saving police officer having cardiac arrest By Dolores Quintana The American Red Cross...

Left to right Charity Chandler, Cole Topher Grace, Ashley Grace. Photo: Courtesy CASA.
News, Upbeat Beat

CASA/LA Benefit Raises $800,000 for Child Welfare & Juvenile Justice Services at Skirball Center

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

REIMAGINE Gala hosted by Topher & Ashley Grace raised funds at 10th annual event By Staff Writer Court Appointed Special...
News, Upbeat Beat

Teen Cancer America to Host Third Annual Polo Event at Will Rogers Polo Club

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Fundraiser to feature music, food, hospitality and more! By Staff Writer Teen Cancer America (TCA), the national non-profit founded by...

Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration. Photo: Flickr (@kenlund).
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Mails Notices of Delinquent Payments for Property Owners

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Keith Knox, Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, is in the process of mailing approximately 162,000 Notices of Delinquency...

The Brentwood Farmers Market. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Assembly Bill AB 2691 Could Bring Cannabis Sales to Farmers Markets

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

Bill passes California Assembly’s Appropriations Committee By Dolores Quintana Farmers markets might get a lucrative new revenue stream and a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Introduces Legislation Aimed at Price Gouging at Gas Stations

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

By Staff Writer This week, in response to the sharp increases in oil prices, Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz...
Education, News

Teenage Ukrainian Refugee Enrolled at Palisades High School After Fleeing the Country

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

By Dolores Quintana When Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to attack Ukraine in February in an attempt to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR