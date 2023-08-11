What to Expect at the Open Main Street Festival

The Event Is the First of a Three-Month, Monthly Series

By Zach Armstrong

Pop-up pickleball, live music, a kid corner, local vendors and a beer garden. This is what attendees of this weekend’s Open Main Street Festival have in store. The Aug. 12-13 event is the first of a three-month, monthly series with other dates including Sept. 9-10 and Oct. 21-22.

Vendors at the event will include: BAO FOOT SPA, Capital One Cafe, Current Tide Studios, LAcarGUY, Maser Condo Sales, Pickle Pop and more.

Below are the activities scheduled for the event. For more information, go to https://www.mainstreetsm.com/.

Kids Schedule

SATURDAY

12-5pm Super Soccer Stars/FlagFootball/Baseball, Play2Progress, free face painting with Rainbow Painted Smiles(12PM – 4PM). 2-2:45pm Music with Kira 4-4:30pm Crow Comedy

SUNDAY

12-5pm Super Soccer Stars/FlagFootball/Baseball, Play2Progress, free face painting with Rainbow Painted Smiles(12PM – 4PM). 12:00 & 3:15pm Books & Cookies Musical Story Time 4-4:30pm Crow Comedy

Music Schedule

SATURDAY

6:00am Event Setup 12:00pm Event Begins,Kids Programing Pump Station 1-6pm SM Pickleballcourts open Ocean Park 2:00pm Beer Gardens Open Ashland Hill Lot 3pm-6pm Drag Bingo Ashland Hill Lot 5pm-7pm Petty Theft Tavern on Main Stage 2pm-7pm Cabin CreekEdgemar Stage Edgemar

SUNDAY

8:30am-11:30am Santa Monica Farmers Market CA Heritage Museum parking lot 9:00am Event Setup 12:00pm Event Begins,Kids Programing Pump Station 1pm-6pm SM Pickleballcourts open Ocean Park 3pm-4pm Dogtown Prophets Tavern on Main Stage 4pm-6pm Old Corn Lickers Tavern on Main Stage 2pm-7pm DJ Mozo Ashland Lot

There will also be pop-up pickleball courts on Ocean Park from noon till 6 p.m. Amenities include free intro lessons, live-ball and open play. Spectators can also watch exhibition games featuring experienced, high level players from 2 p.m. till 4 p.m.