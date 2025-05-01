Wildfire Recovery Workshop Set for May 10 in Palisades

It aims to equip homeowners with tools and information to make informed rebuilding decisions

A community workshop focused on wildfire recovery and rebuilding resilient homes is scheduled for Saturday, May 10, at 10 a.m. in Pacific Palisades.

The event, hosted by Resilient Palisades in partnership with the U.S. Green Building Council California (USGBC-CA), will offer an interactive session on best practices for rebuilding homes following wildfire damage. Organizers say the workshop is designed to support residents exploring rebuilding pathways that prioritize safety, sustainability, and long-term resilience.

The workshop is part of broader recovery efforts in areas recently affected by wildfires, and it aims to equip homeowners with tools and information to make informed rebuilding decisions.

You can register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wildfire-recovery-rebuilding-community-workshop-tickets-1330253557199

