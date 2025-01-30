Wildfire-Related Arrests Reaches 25

These arrests are part of a broader crackdown on crimes linked to the wildfires, which have included burglary and arson

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged two additional individuals in connection with recent wildfires, increasing the total number of those facing legal action to 25.

Ivan Ruiz, 35, of Moreno Valley, was charged with felony first-degree residential burglary and felony looting following an alleged break-in at a detached living quarters in an evacuation zone in Santa Monica on January 20. Ruiz entered a not guilty plea and is being held on $100,000 bail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 7. A conviction could lead to a sentence of up to six years in prison.

In another case, Christopher Reimers, 54, from Los Angeles, faces a felony charge for attempting to burn after allegedly setting fire to materials near a USPS mailbox in Brentwood on January 18. Reimers also pleaded not guilty and is held on $75,000 bail, with his next court appearance set for further proceedings. If convicted, he could face three years in prison.

These arrests are part of a broader crackdown on crimes linked to the wildfires, which have included burglary, arson, and scams taking advantage of the disaster-stricken areas. The charges span from impersonation of firefighters to unauthorized entry into disaster zones and possession of burglary tools.

The community has been on high alert following the devastating Pali Fire, with authorities warning residents about potential scams involving fake insurance agents and unlicensed contractors, urging the public to check credentials before engaging.

