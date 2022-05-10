Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Win $1000 For Best July 4th Parade Float!
* L.A Dept Of Recreation And Parks General Manager Michael Shull Is Retiring
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Win $1000 For Best July 4th Parade Float!: Palisades Today – May 10th, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four
May 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...
New Metro Micro Rideshare Offers $1 Rides
May 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Metro’s new Mirco rideshare offers small scale rides within specific hyper local zones. Learn more in this video sponsored by...
Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles
May 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...
Pali High Extends Mask Mandate Again
May 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Positivity rate still above 0.05 percent By Sam Catanzaro Palisades High School has again extended its indoor mask mandate. Following...
Pacific Palisades Rotary Club Holds Its First in Person Meeting in Over Two Years
May 9, 2022 Staff Writer
Matthew Rodman the award for Business Person of the Year By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club has returned...
Topanga Home With Room Carved Into Rock on Market
May 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Hillside lists for $3.75 million One of Topanga Canyon’s exclusive hillside homes is for sale for $3.75 million as reported...
LA Considering Emblem Program to License Cannabis Stores
May 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Program would help Angelenos distinguish between licensed and unlicensed cannabis vendors and safe cannabis products By Dolores Quintana Members of...
Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers
May 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...
The Bay Club in Pacific Palisades Closing
May 5, 2022 Staff Writer
After nearly 20 years, Bay Club to close Palisades location May 31 By Dolores Quintana The Bay Club in Pacific...
Man Pistol-Whipped, Has Rolex Stolen Near Pacific Palisades
May 5, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Victim was taking pictures of MacLaren car when incident occurred By Sam Catanzaro A man on this week was pistol-whipped...
Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration This Weekend
May 5, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Saturday May 7, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Simon Meadow By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration will take...
An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie
May 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There
May 4, 2022 Staff Writer
Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...
Bronze Origami Sculptures Highlight Importance of Public Art
May 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Robert Lang talks about the importance of public art and the inspiration behind the bronze origami sculptures in downtown...
Outdoor Concert Series ‘Off the 405’ Returns to the Getty Center
May 3, 2022 Staff Writer
Featured artists include Zsela, Bartees Strange, Los Retros, Hand Habits, and Standing on the Corner Returning for the first time...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...Read more
POPULAR
Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration This Weekend
Saturday May 7, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Simon Meadow By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration will take...Read more