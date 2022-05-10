Win $1000 For Best July 4th Parade Float!: Palisades Today – May 10th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Win $1000 For Best July 4th Parade Float!
* L.A Dept Of Recreation And Parks General Manager Michael Shull Is Retiring
News, Video

Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four

May 11, 2022

May 11, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...
Video

New Metro Micro Rideshare Offers $1 Rides

May 10, 2022

May 10, 2022

Metro’s new Mirco rideshare offers small scale rides within specific hyper local zones. Learn more in this video sponsored by...
News, Transportation, Video

Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles

May 10, 2022

May 10, 2022

The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...

Palisades Charter High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Pali High Extends Mask Mandate Again

May 9, 2022

May 9, 2022

Positivity rate still above 0.05 percent  By Sam Catanzaro Palisades High School has again extended its indoor mask mandate.  Following...
News

Pacific Palisades Rotary Club Holds Its First in Person Meeting in Over Two Years

May 9, 2022

May 9, 2022

Matthew Rodman the award for Business Person of the Year By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club has returned...

Photo: Jason Christopher/Sotheby’s International Realty
News, Real Estate

Topanga Home With Room Carved Into Rock on Market

May 6, 2022

May 6, 2022

Hillside lists for $3.75 million  One of Topanga Canyon’s exclusive hillside homes is for sale for $3.75 million as reported...

ERBA Collective in West Los Angeles. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA Considering Emblem Program to License Cannabis Stores

May 6, 2022

May 6, 2022

Program would help Angelenos distinguish between licensed and unlicensed cannabis vendors and safe cannabis products By Dolores Quintana Members of...
News, Video

Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers

May 6, 2022

May 6, 2022

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...

The Bay Club Pacific Palisades. Photo: bayclubs.com
News

The Bay Club in Pacific Palisades Closing

May 5, 2022

May 5, 2022

After nearly 20 years, Bay Club to close Palisades location May 31 By Dolores Quintana The Bay Club in Pacific...
Crime, News

Man Pistol-Whipped, Has Rolex Stolen Near Pacific Palisades

May 5, 2022

May 5, 2022

Victim was taking pictures of MacLaren car when incident occurred By Sam Catanzaro A man on this week was pistol-whipped...

Photo: pacificpalisadeshistory.org
News

Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration This Weekend

May 5, 2022

May 5, 2022

Saturday May 7, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Simon Meadow  By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration will take...
Food & Drink, Video

An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie

May 5, 2022

May 5, 2022

The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There

May 4, 2022

May 4, 2022

Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne  A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...
Video, Wellness

Bronze Origami Sculptures Highlight Importance of Public Art

May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022

Artist Robert Lang talks about the importance of public art and the inspiration behind the bronze origami sculptures in downtown...

Photo: getty.edu
News, Upbeat Beat

Outdoor Concert Series ‘Off the 405’ Returns to the Getty Center

May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022

Featured artists include Zsela, Bartees Strange, Los Retros, Hand Habits, and Standing on the Corner Returning for the first time...

