* Multi-vehicle Crash Causes All Lane Closure On Pacific Coast Highway
* Winemakers Suing Los Angeles County Over New Vineyard Ban
Winemakers Suing Los Angeles County Over New Vineyard Ban: Palisades Today – June 21, 2021
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA's Housing Deficit
A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Heritage Museum Reopens with Unique Exhibition
The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
The California Heritage Museum Welcomes Back Visitors With a Unique and Stunning Quilt Exhibition
The California Heritage Museum welcomes back visitors with a unique and stunning quilt exhibition, learn more in this video brought...
Investigation Underway After Unoccupied Boat Washes Ashore Near Malibu Pier
June 22, 2021 Staff Writer
Panga boat washes ashore Monday morning By Chad Winthrop An investigation is underway after an unoccupied panga boat was found...
Edify TV: Back to Business as Usual?
With Los Angeles now fully reopened, we headed to the streets to hear from local shoppers and diners what the...
Pacific Palisades Community Council to Discuss Gladstones Redevelopment
June 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Update on Gladstones on upcoming PPCC agenda By Sam Catanzaro The upcoming Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) meeting will include...
The Getty Has Reopened With a Few Rules
June 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Getty is welcoming back visitors to the museum while adhering to some new rules and protocols. Learn more in...
Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality
Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Summer Safety Tips When Hiking and Biking Outdoors
June 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LAFD Captain Erik Scott gives us tips on staying safe while enjoying the mountains this summer. Brought to you by...
Recall Papers Served to Councilmember Mike Bonin
June 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Bonin serve recall papers Tuesday, over 27,000 signatures must be obtained from constituents By Sam Catanzaro “Our streets have become...
Market Report: Cancer fighting Cauliflower?
June 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This versatile veggie is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Applications Open to Fill Pacific Palisades Community Council Seats
June 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Submitted by the PPCC Pacific Palisades Community Council is pleased to announce the opportunity for residents of PPCC Areas Three...
Edify TV: Westside Vandalism Suspect Arrested
June 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A man has been arrested in connection with a series of Westside vandalisms in West L.A., including at a local...
Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach: Palisades Today – June 14, 2021
June 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
June 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pride and Sobriety Meet Up at Will Rogers State Beach *...
Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues
The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...Read more
Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality
Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...Read more