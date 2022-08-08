Woman Dies After Getting Hit by Vehicle at Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates

LAPD says no evidence of criminal or gross negligence in July 22 incident

A woman passed away from injuries sustained after being fatally hit by a vehicle backing out of a parking space at the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates recently.  

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) West Traffic Division, the incident took place on July 22 a little before 8 p.m. at the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates (16321 E Pacific Coast Highway). 

Police say a vehicle backing out westbound on Pacific Place – a street within Palisades Bowl – when it collided with a female pedestrian in her 20s walking southbound on Pacific Place. 

The vehicle’s impact with the pedestrian caused her to fall and hit the pavement, causing “severe” injuries. 

Paramedics transported the victim in critical condition to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood where she was placed on life support. She passed away on August 2. 

According to the LAPD, the driver of the vehicle is a woman in her 50s. She remained on the scene and cooperated with officials in the investigation. The LAPD says there was no evidence of criminal or gross negligence.

in News
