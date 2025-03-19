Woman Killed After Car Rolls Down Embankment in Playa del Rey: REPORT

Authorities said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash

A 25-year-old pedestrian was killed and another person was injured after a car veered off the road and rolled down an embankment in Playa del Rey, according to a report from ABC7.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday on Vista Del Mar near the shoreline, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officials said a southbound vehicle crashed into another car, sideswiping it before careening off the road.

The vehicle tumbled down an embankment and struck two pedestrians walking on a beachfront path, police said. A 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 70-year-old man sustained minor injuries, ABC7 reported.

Local residents said the area is known for speeding vehicles.

“Cars go zooming by so fast all the time. It’s just inevitable that somebody’s going to go over the hill,” Val Schnabl, who has walked the path with a partner for four decades, told the local news outlet.

Authorities said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash. All individuals involved remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.