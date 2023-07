The Event Starts at 4 p.m.

By Zach Armstrong

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club will hold a social hour at Blue Ribbon Sushi on July 20.

The restaurant has a smaller menu with affordable prices between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The group encourages attendates to arrive close to 4 p.m. to get discounted prices. Blue Ribbon Sushi is located at 15201 Palisades Village Ln. For more information, go to https://www.theppwc.org/events-1/social-hour-at-blue-ribbon-sushi-5.