World-Class Brew: Santa Monica’s Own Takes Home Top Beer Honors

Basil, Citrus, and Craftsmanship: See Which Local Brewery Just Won Big

Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) just took home a bronze medal at the 2025 World Beer Cup®., a global competition widely regarded as the most prestigious in the brewing industry.

The honor was announced May 1 at a ceremony held at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, where top breweries from around the world were recognized across 112 beer style categories. SMBW earned its award in the Gose category for its Lemongrass Basil Gose, a citrusy and herbaceous creation praised for its originality and execution.

“We’re incredibly proud to see our beer recognized on the world’s biggest stage,” said Scott

Francis, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Santa Monica Brew Works. “It’s an honor to be

awarded alongside such exceptional breweries from around the globe.”

Brewed with more than 10 pounds of fresh basil and a bold infusion of lemon zest, the Lemongrass Basil Gose stood out to judges for its “bright, herbal aroma with a vibrant citrus twist,” and its “lightly tart” character balanced by a hint of sea salt. The traditional German-style Gose is known for its refreshing tartness, subtle spice, and saline notes, making it a favorite among those with adventurous tastes.

“This beer is a true labor of love,” added Avery Colomb, Head Brewer at SMBW. “We went all in

on flavor – ten pounds of fresh basil, real lemon zest, and finely chopped lemon grass herbs. To

have it recognized at the World Beer Cup is an unbelievable honor. We’re proud to represent

Santa Monica is among the best in the world.”

Currently, the award-winning beer is available in limited quantities on draft at the SMBW Tasting Room and Beer Garden, located at 1920 Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica.

The 2025 World Beer Cup, often dubbed the “Olympics of Beer,” attracted 8,375 entries from 1,761 breweries across 49 countries. Judging duties were handled by a panel of 265 beer experts representing 37 nations. Founded by the Brewers Association in 1996, the biennial competition aims to recognize brewing excellence and push the boundaries of beer innovation.